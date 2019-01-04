Bristol City vs Huddersfield preview: David Wagner wants winning feeling back

David Wagner's Huddersfield face Bristol City in the FA Cup

David Wagner is eager for Huddersfield to get the "winning feeling back" when they face Bristol City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Terriers have lost their last eight matches in the Premier League while Bristol City are unbeaten in their last seven in the Championship.

But Wagner believes a win against the Robins could kickstart the second half of Huddersfield's season.

"We need the winning feeling back and the next opportunity is tomorrow," he said on Friday.

"We will bring a starting XI that will be competitive. It's not about resting players, it's about using fresh players. This is what we've done and this is what we will do. We will change and rotate, like we've done in recent weeks.

"if one or other gets used, that hasn't been used more often, then he will want to prove himself."

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Bristol City

Bristol City's assistant head coach Jamie McAllister is "massively excited" by the challenge of facing a Premier League side.

He said: "It's the FA Cup. We're massively excited. We're on a good run and we're looking forward to it. We want to put on a show. We can second guess them - we feel like they may go strong to get a win. We want to stay unbeaten.

"We've taken a little bit of time to knit but we've given ourselves a platform. It's a late kick-off and shown internationally. It's good exposure."

Team news

Christopher Schindler (suspended) will be absent for Huddersfield, along with Aaron Mooy (knee), Danny Williams (knee) and Tom Smith (hamstring). Ben Hamer is expected to replace the rested Jonas Lossl in goal.

Christopher Schindler protests his innocence after being shown a red card by referee Mike Dean against Burnley

Bradley Webb is expected to return for City after suffering a cut in his side's 2-0 win over Stoke. Marlon Pack, who also received stitches in the match, is also available.

Opta stats

This will be the third FA Cup meeting between Bristol City and Huddersfield - Bristol City won a third round tie in 2000-01, while Huddersfield won a semi-final match in 1919-20.

In all competitions, Bristol City have won 4-0 in their last two home games against Huddersfield, both in the Championship in April 2016 and March 2017.

Bristol City haven't won any of their last 14 FA Cup games against Premier League opponents (D4 L10) since beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in January 1994.

Huddersfield are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in three consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1965-66 campaign.