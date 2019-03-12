Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich: Lloyd Kelly own goal costs Robins

2:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Ipswich. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Ipswich.

Adam Webster's goal against his former club was only enough to earn Bristol City a 1-1 draw with the Championship's bottom club Ipswich at Ashton Gate.

The centre-back put the home side ahead in the 32nd minute, rising at the far post to nod home a Niclas Eliasson cross from the right.

But spirited Ipswich refused to cave in and grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 68th minute when City left-back Lloyd Kelly turned Myles Kenlock's driven cross from the left into his own net.

The result was enough to lift City back into the play-off places, but their performance attracted loud jeers from home fans at the final whistle

Ipswich might have gone ahead in the first minute when home goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, making his City debut, was caught in possession inside the box. Luckily for him when the ball broke across goal Kelly got back to clear.

Adam Webster heads home the opener for Bristol City

The visitors made by far the sharper start and almost took the lead in the 16th minute when Luke Chambers headed narrowly wide at the near post from an Alan Judge corner.

Marinovic was looking shaky and could only parry a Judge shot, with no Ipswich player on hand to net the rebound.

Famara Diedhiou headed over from a Jamie Paterson corner and Andreas Weimann volleyed against the outside of a post as City at last started to get their act together.

Weimann again went close in the 24th minute, seeing his low left-footed drive from eight yards blocked on the line.

Webster's goal came with the home side exerting genuine pressure for the first time.

Diedhiou almost scored one of the goals of the season in the 35th minute but his acrobatic overhead kick from Jack Hunt's cross sent the ball flashing over the bar.

At the other end Ipswich continued to threaten and Marinovic had to dive to hold a Gwion Edwards shot from distance.

Ipswich celebrate their equaliser at Bristol City

The half-time whistle came with Ipswich having contributed plenty to an open game.

That pattern continued after the break and Marinovic had to dive full length to deal with a Trevoh Chalobah shot in the 50th minute.

City had a penalty appeal rejected when Paterson went down inside the box under a challenge from two Ipswich players. But just before Kelly's own goal, Marinovic had to distinguish himself again with a fine save from Edwards' long-range effort.

Josh Brownhill went close to a winner for City in the closing stages, bursting into the box only to send his left-footed volley wide of the near post.

But Ipswich defended manfully to restrict their hosts to few chances and gain another battling away point. If Paul Lambert's men are to be relegated, as looks likely, they are going down fighting.