Bristol Rovers 0-2 Bolton: Wanderers end wait for first win of season

1:40 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton finally recorded their first win of the season as they claimed a deserved 2-0 win away to Bristol Rovers.

Goals from Luke Murphy and Daryl Murphy earned the League One basement boys victory at the 12th time of asking.

Rovers started the stronger, though, and came close twice in the opening couple of minutes.

Victor Adeboyejo's downward header brought a fine save from Remi Matthews and Tom Nichols chipped wide with the Bolton goalkeeper stranded on the edge of his area.

Wanderers were quick to respond as, inside the first 11 minutes, Anssi Jaakkola saved from Jason Lowe and Ali Crawford, who also hit a post.

The visitors went in front in the 15th minute when a neat interchange of passes on the edge of the Rovers area ended with Luke Murphy breaking forward to beat Anssi Jaakkola with a right-footed shot from 12 yards.

It was 2-0 after 68 minutes.

Daryl Murphy ran on to a precise through-ball from Crawford and confidently fired past the advancing Jaakkola to provoke a storm of boos from disgruntled home fans.

Rovers struck the bar from an Ed Upson free-kick, but could not find a way back into the match.