Burnley vs Bournemouth: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Burnley will check on the fitness of several players but boss Sean Dyche is unlikely to take risks with those returning from the treatment room.

Chris Wood (hamstring), Robbie Brady (Achilles) and Josh Brownhill (foot) will all be monitored but Dyche warned: "We're having to be careful to make decisions for players like Woody and looking at the bigger picture".

Dyche has also revealed that Jack Cork is a doubt with an unspecified knock.

Bournemouth will be without striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke missed the Championship win over Birmingham with an ankle injury and caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate has admitted he could be "out for a bit of time".

But Junior Stanislas is fit after an ankle issue of his own and Woodgate has vowed to field a strong side.

Opta stats

Burnley and Bournemouth have met four times in the FA Cup across three ties, with Burnley progressing from each (1960-61, 1965-66, 2004-05).

This will be Bournemouth's 18th away match against Burnley in all competitions, only winning one of the previous 17 (D6 L10), a 2-1 victory on the final day of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign thanks to a 93rd minute Callum Wilson goal.

Burnley are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign. They've been eliminated at the fifth round stage five times since then, most recently in 2016-17 by Lincoln City.

Bournemouth have reached the FA Cup fifth round while themselves outside of the top-flight for the first time since 1988-89, when they were eliminated by Man Utd at this stage after a replay.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez has scored 10 goals in his last 12 starts in the FA Cup, netting a brace in the Clarets' 3-0 win at Fulham in the last round.

Bournemouth's Joshua King has been directly involved in five goals in only two FA Cup appearances this season (three goals and two assists), including a goal and an assist in the last round against Crawley. He has the most goals and assists of any player remaining in the competition proper this season.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.