Burnley vs Everton LIVE!

DYCHE: PLEASING TO SEE BIG CLUBS STRUGGLE TOOSean Dyche takes a little satisfaction from seeing even the bigger clubs hit a bad patch of form as Burnley prepare to welcome an Everton side who have lost four of their last five matches."They have an incredibly experienced manager and a very good group of players," the Burnley boss said. "It shows the strength of the Premier League, you've never got it sussed in the Premier League."They had a great run of results, most of them they deserved, and played very well and then they suddenly had a tough run of results, the Premier League is a strange animal, it just sneaks up on you."That's the reality of the Premier League and in a strange way it's pleasing that even the bigger clubs with big resources and top managers find it tough at times and have bad spells, that can happen to anyone."We have got to focus on ourselves and get ourselves out of our tough spell, we hope to correct it and hope our tough spell is done for the season, it's not always that easy but that's what we're looking to do."