Frank Lampard: Everton boss admits pressure is ramping up ahead of Burnley trip

Frank Lampard says there is no escaping the importance of Wednesday's trip to relegation rivals Burnley, live on Sky Sports, as the pressure ramps up on Everton.

Nineteenth-placed Burnley can move to within a point of Everton with a win at Turf Moor, ahead of a visit to the Premier League's basement club Norwich on Sunday, also live on Sky Sports.

Lampard, who has managed just two wins in eight league matches as Everton boss, refused to play down the significance of Wednesday's match, as his side fight to avoid the club's first relegation since 1951.

Everton injury news Fabian Delph (thigh) returns to the Everton squad for first time since January

Seamus Coleman (sick) will be available, but unclear whether he will be fit enough to start

Donny van de Beek (thigh) is not available for Burnley

Nathan Paterson could be out for the season with ankle surgery scheduled this week

Asked if he agreed with fans suggesting this is Everton's biggest game for 10 years, Lampard told Sky Sports News: "I think we've got 10 of those, so understandably they can say that. No problem.

"I don't think building the game up is a problem, it's more of a reality.

"Us as a staff and as players have to have a bit of that in our mindset. There's nothing wrong with that, we understand the situation we are in, will approach it in the right way and understand the importance of it."

Speaking at an earlier news conference, Lampard added: "It's very important [to be mentally ready] because it's a big deal. We are fighting at the bottom end of the table to try and stay in the league.

"That's been the case for a while, but with every game, it gets more intense. The squad will be very focused and very understanding of what we are going into."

Lampard's advice on winning away

Everton have the worst away record in the Premier League, having amassed just six points since the start of the season, making their task that much harder on Wednesday night.

Lampard has so far failed to buck that trend since replacing Rafa Benitez at the end of January, with the Toffees losing all five of his games in charge away from Goodison Park, scoring just twice in that period.

But the former Chelsea and Derby boss had some advice for his players about how to change their fortunes on the road ahead of the trip to Burnley.

"React to that as you would at Goodison, react to the hostile crowd as much as you would to the one that backs you," said Lampard. "Sometimes that can be just as good a feeling.

"We will also have our travelling fans, supporting us with a huge passion and desire to see us get the right result. So that shouldn't be a problem."

'It's not rocket science' - Dyche on Burnley's goalscoring troubles

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is urging his players to put their goalscoring woes behind them for the crucial visit of Everton on Wednesday.

The Clarets have gone more than 400 minutes without scoring in the Premier League - that was an own goal by Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic in February's 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Asked if he could demand any more from his forward players, Dyche said: "Yes - kick it in the net. It's not rocket science."

Dyche, though, admits that coaching "the moment of execution" in front of goal is "the toughest bit" as a manager.

"You're getting the players in the right areas, doing the right things to allow the team the chance to score goals, and then the final moment is the challenge and that's where we want our players to stand up and take responsibility, as they have done many times," he said.

"The whole team can score a goal and the whole team can defend.

"We ask a lot of our players, so it's not just about Wout, (Weghorst) J-Rod (Jay Rodriguez) and Barnsey (Ashley Barnes) and these people, it's about all of the team responding to score a goal."

Opta stats: Burnley to continue fine record vs Everton at Turf Moor?

Burnley have won more Premier League home games against Everton (4) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

Everton won the reverse fixture against Burnley 3-1 earlier this season, completing the Premier League double over the Clarets previously in 2014-15 and 2018-19.

Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone, both this season against Norwich and Newcastle United. They've not lost more consecutive such games since a run of three between May and November 1997 (vs Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton).

Burnley have won just one of their last nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D4 L4), beating Spurs 1-0 in February. The Clarets had won six of their previous nine such games before this run (D2 L1).

Everton have received a red card in each of their last three Premier League matches (Jonjoe Kenny vs Wolves, Allan vs Newcastle and Michael Keane vs West Ham) - no side has ever seen a player sent off in four consecutive Premier League games.

Burnley have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League matches - losing each game - last having a longer goalless run in the league between March and May 2015 (six in a row). The Clarets haven't lost five league games in a row without scoring March 2006 in the Championship.

Everton have collected the fewest points of any Premier League side in 2022 (6 - P11 W2 D0 L9) and are the only team yet to pick up a single point away from home, losing all five games. The Toffees haven't lost six consecutive away Premier League games since a run of eight between April and October 1994.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has won all three of his Premier League meetings with Burnley by an aggregate score of 10-2. Against no side does he have a better 100% win rate as a top-flight manager.

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has scored just one goal in his first 10 Premier League appearances for the club and hasn't had a shot or touch in the opposition box in either of his last two games against Brentford and Man City. Weghorst hasn't gone three consecutive top-flight league appearances without a shot since his first three in August 2014 for Heracles Almelo, with all of those coming as a substitute.

Frank Lampard has lost eight of his last nine away Premier League matches (W1), losing four with Chelsea and his first four with current club Everton. The last manager to lose his first five away matches with a club was Jan Siewert at Huddersfield Town in 2019 (lost first seven matches).

