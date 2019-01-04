Crystal Palace vs Grimsby preview: Roy Hodgson will give "six or seven" players a chance in FA Cup clash

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will make changes

Roy Hodgson says he will give "six or seven" players opportunities in Crystal Palace's FA Cup third-round tie against Grimsby.

Palace have risen to 14th in the Premier League after a successful Christmas period that saw them take seven points from four matches.

Hodgson insisted that Palace would be taking the FA Cup game seriously, but he will also make changes against the League Two side.

"The document I have for the opponents is the same look as the one we had for Wolves in our last game.

"I am not using it as an experimental occasion, but we will put a team out to win the game. It is about giving six or seven players the chance to play, and I hope they will show they are the right men. It is an opportunity for them that I will need to take."

Grimsby boss Michael Jolley wants his side to focus on their own game-plan as they aim to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2000.

"The FA Cup is always exciting, and we've done well in the games we've had so far," he said. "They're a fantastic outfit. I think they're a really good Premier League team, with some top, top players, and a fantastic manager.

"They've got multiple options, in terms of the team they can select from their squad, and whatever team they do select, it's going to be a very strong team, so we're not under any illusions about the size of the task that faces us.

"But we need to concentrate on ourselves, concentrate on our plans for the game, and try and execute them as best we can. On any given day it's 11 v 11 and we will be trying to represent Grimsby Town and our supporters in the best possible way that we can."

Team news

Christian Benteke is in line for a return to the Palace squad after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Jason Puncheon is expected to miss out as Huddersfield look to reach an agreement with the midfielder.

Grimsby will be without centre-backs Danny Collins and Akin Famewo, while Harry Davis (concussion) and Alex Whitmore (suspension) will also be absent.

Opta stats

This will be just the second FA Cup meeting between Crystal Palace and Grimsby and the first since February 1908, when second tier Grimsby beat non-league Crystal Palace 1-0.

Crystal Palace have won seven of their last eight home games against Grimsby in all competitions (L1), though this is their first such meeting since November 2002.

Grimsby have won just one of their last 13 away FA Cup games against top-tier sides (D1 L11), a 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough in round three of the 1988-89 competition.

The last time Crystal Palace lost an FA Cup game on home soil against a side from a lower division came back in the 1984-85 season when they suffered a 1-2 defeat in a third round replay against Millwall (P11 W10 D1 L0 since).