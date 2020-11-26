Crystal Palace vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Crystal Palace will again be without Wilfried Zaha as the forward continues his period of self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test.
Captain Luka Milivojevic, who had been isolating in Serbia, has now been given the all-clear to train again following a negative test for Covid-19, but the midfielder is not yet back in contention.
Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns, with defender James Tomkins (thigh) stepping up his rehabilitation, while Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all long-term absentees.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Live football on Sky Sports
- December PL picks: All the games on Sky
Newcastle will have striker Callum Wilson back in contention after a hamstring problem.
Trending
- Liverpool, London can welcome back fans, but not Manchester
- Maradona's forgotten year in Seville
- WBC: Wilder deserves another opportunity
- Confusion as Tyson is told: KOs are OK!
- Sky Sports announces live Premier League games in December
- What tier is your team in?
- Chelsea set to extend Thiago Silva stay
- Digne set for surgery after ankle ligament injury
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Fans return unfair on Leeds? PL managers react to tier system
Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (shoulder) are also available again, although because the pair have been sidelined for a number of weeks, it seems unlikely either will be thrust into the starting XI.
Magpies head coach Steve Bruce revealed "two or three" unnamed individuals are self-isolating because of coronavirus, while a couple of others are carrying minor fitness issues.
How to follow
Follow Crystal Palace vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Opta stats
- After winning their first four Premier League away games against Crystal Palace between 1994-2013, Newcastle are winless in their last five top-flight visits to Selhurst Park (D3 L2).
- There have been just seven goals scored in the last seven Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace (3 goals) and Newcastle (4), with neither side netting more than once in a match since the Eagles' 5-1 win in November 2015.
- Crystal Palace are winless in all 12 of their top-flight league games played on Fridays (D5 L7). It's the most games played by a club on a specific weekday without picking up a single victory in top-flight history.
- Crystal Palace have alternated between victory and defeat in their last four Premier League games, losing 0-1 against Burnley last time out.
- Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League games by a 0-2 scoreline. They've not lost three in a row without scoring in the competition since January 2016.
- Newcastle have lost more Premier League away games in London than any other side in the competition's history (79). However, the Magpies are unbeaten in the capital so far this season (W1 D1), last going three without defeat in London between May 2013-January 2014 (5).
- Newcastle have had fewer shots (71) and fewer shots on target (21) than any other side in the Premier League so far this season. However, the Magpies have scored with a higher percentage of their shots on target than any other Premier League side this term (48% - 10/21).
- Newcastle have scored a league-high 80% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (8/10). The Magpies have also seen a league-high 12 goals in the final 15 minutes of their games this season, scoring five and conceding seven.
- Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow has made more saves than any other Premier League keeper this season (41), while only Edouard Mendy (87.5%) has a better save percentage than Darlow (72.2%).