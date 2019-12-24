Crystal Palace vs West Ham preview

Jack Wilshere is expected to miss out against Crystal Palace

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Team news

Scott Dann has joined the lengthy injury list at Crystal Palace after picking up a strain in training.

Joel Ward (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle), Gary Cahill (operation) and Andros Townsend (unspecified) are all unavailable.

West Ham have an issue in goal with Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin neither 100 per cent fit heading into the Boxing Day clash.

Both keepers are training after both picking up hip muscle injuries but are unlikely to be able to play two games in 48 hours. Manuel Pellegrini may have to bring back Roberto for the Palace game.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after fracturing his collarbone six weeks ago but Jack Wilshere (groin) remains an absentee.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture against West Ham 2-1 back in October, having won just one of their previous 10 Premier League games against them (D4 L5).

West Ham have only lost both Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace in a season once before, in the 2013-14 campaign when the Eagles were newly promoted.

The team scoring first hasn't won any of the last five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and West Ham (D3 L2), with the Eagles coming from behind to win 2-1 in October.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, West Ham have won just one of their five Boxing Day games (D2 L2), winning 4-1 at Swansea in 2016.

Crystal Palace's home games have seen fewer goals scored than other Premier League sides this season, with just 15 scored at Selhurst Park this season (F7 A8). Indeed, since the start of last season, Selhurst Park (2.04) has seen fewer goals-per-game than any other ground to host a Premier League match (57 goals in 28 games).

West Ham have won two of their last four Premier League games (L2), more than they had in their previous nine in the competition (W1 D3 L5). Their last four wins have all been while keeping a clean sheet, with the Hammers failing to win any of their last nine Premier League games in which they've conceded (D2 L7).

Only bottom side Watford (10) have failed to score in more Premier League games this season than Crystal Palace (8). In Premier League history, of the 20 teams to have played 400+ games in the competition, only Sunderland (37.8 per cent) have failed to score in a higher ratio of their matches than the Eagles (36.2 per cent - 147/406).

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has managed more Premier League games on Boxing Day without winning than any other current Premier League manager (5). However, all five of his games have finished in a draw, meaning only José Mourinho (7) has managed more games without defeat on that day in the competition.

Crystal Palace have led for the fewest minutes of any Premier League team this season (249), holding a lead in just two of their last 10 matches, winning both against Burnley and Bournemouth.

Sébastien Haller has scored in just one of his last nine Premier League games for West Ham, though it was the winner at Southampton in their last game. Despite this, he's still the Hammers' top league scorer this season with five goals.

Charlie's prediction

These two keep rolling along and I am never sure what they will do. Jeff Stelling will know it is easier said than done to predict the outcome of these, especially with his £250,000 hanging in the balance.

This is the hardest Boxing Day fixture to call. West Ham can get an occasional result away from home but you cannot trust the pair of them, so it is another case of sitting on the fence.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)