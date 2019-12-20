Cardiff vs Preston preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison will miss the Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston through suspension. Morrison was sent off during Saturday's comeback at Leeds, which saw the Welsh club rally from three goals down to force a 3-3 draw.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris expects defender Aden Flint to struggle to be ready for the Preston game after limping off at Elland Road, while Junior Hoilett and Gary Madine have also picked up knocks. Centre-back Sol Bamba is "eager to play" after returning to full fitness following an ACL injury.

Preston need alternative cover at right-back after Darnell Fisher picked up his 10th booking of the season against Luton. Fisher had been covering for Joe Rafferty, who has two games of his own ban remaining, so Alex Neil might turn to captain Tom Clarke or Alan Browne to complete the backline.

Ben Davies (ankle) is close to returning to the squad after completing a full week of training. Paul Gallagher could be an option after making his first appearance since November in the win over Luton, while midfielder Daniel Johnson should make the trip to the capital of Wales.

Recent form

After going unbeaten in Neil Harris' first four games in charge, Cardiff haven't won their last two games; they lost 2-1 to Brentford last Wednesday and battled to a 3-3 draw away at Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Preston, meanwhile, have got the winning feeling back after suffering four successive defeats from the end of November to the second week of December. They have beaten Luton and Fulham in their last two outings, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

What the managers said...

Cardiff boss Neil Harris: "The league table doesn't lie. We're nearly halfway through and you are where you deserve to be as a group. They've done really well to get into this position. They've got some very good players, and a settled manager that has done well with the group.

"We've got to be at our best on Saturday. Leeds were the best side I've seen in this division for a long time and Brentford weren't far behind that for an hour. Preston are third in the league - sandwiched between those two teams. It's going to be one of our toughest games of the season at home."

Preston boss Alex Neil: "Our away form hasn't been as good as we would have liked this season and that is something that we need to try and improve on.



"We have got more than 500 people coming down, which is a great effort, considering it is so close to Christmas, an early kick-off and so far away; so we certainly want to go down there, play as well as we can and hopefully come back with the points."

Talking point: North End loanee Green in demand

Andre Green joined Preston on loan from Aston Villa in the summer after playing a bit-part role over the last four seasons with his boyhood club. He spent half of last term with Portsmouth, scoring five in 12 games and there was hope he'd gain some regular minutes at Deepdale.

But he's made just two starts in the League Cup and appeared six times overall prompting several clubs across Europe to take an interest; a list that reportedly includes Brentford, Zulte Waregem, Stuttgart and Utrecht.

Opta stats

Cardiff last hosted Preston in the Championship back in December 2017, losing 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium. They last lost consecutive home league games against them in January 2000.

Preston have won three of their last four league matches against Cardiff (L1), one more than they managed in their previous 11 games against the Bluebirds.

Having lost just once in their 10 home league games this season (W7 D2), Cardiff are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Championship since a run of seven straight victories in March 2018.

Preston have lost four of their last five away league games (W1), scoring just one goal in the process.

Cardiff playmaker Lee Tomlin has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine league games (4 goals, 5 assists), providing an assist in each of his last four appearances.

No Championship side has scored more goals via set-pieces (inc. pens) than Preston North End this season (16).

Prutton's prediction

What a comeback that was for Cardiff at Leeds last week. From three goals down they looked done for, but it just shows the impact that Neil Harris has had there already.

Preston are over their blip and back up to third. It may be too late for them to challenge the top two, but they are right in among the play-off battle. Score draw here for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)