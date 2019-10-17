Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff face Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is planning to rotate his squad as they return from the international break. The Bluebirds have a hectic week, with a trip to Millwall in midweek being followed by the derby clash at Swansea next Sunday, and Warnock said he is planning on using his squad to get through the games.

Warnock will have goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and winger Junior Hoilett available, after they came back unscathed from representing the Philippines and Canada respectively. Joe Ralls is expected to return, having missed two league games due to a groin injury, while Ashley Richards and Isaac Vassell are sidelined until November.

Sheffield Wednesday are boosted by the return of suspended duo Fernando Forestieri and Sam Hutchinson. Liam Palmer and Atdhe Nuhiu are also available after returning to training at the end of the international break.

Massimo Luongo has resumed full training following a knee issue but is unlikely to be fit enough to play in Cardiff. Captain Tom Lees continues to regain fitness after a hamstring injury and will not be available.

Recent form

Cardiff have picked up 13 of their 16 points so far this season at home, but their most recent game before the international break saw them beaten 4-2 at West Brom. They did, however, comfortably win their previous match at the Cardiff City Stadium 3-0 against QPR.

Garry Monk has enjoyed a successful start to his tenure in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, picking up 10 points from a possible 15 thus far. Their most recent game before the international break saw them beat Wigan 1-0 at Hillsborough.

What the managers said...

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "I think we can get a lot better but I have been reasonably happy, apart from the elementary mistakes we have got to try to eliminate.

"I have been quite happy with quite a lot of aspects of the game. I think we will have a good assessment (of where we are) after the next five games."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk: "I have met Neil on quite a few occasions now. He is one of a few managers when I first went into management who didn't know me who rang me, texted me and encouraged me in terms of my first steps into management.

"I will always be thankful for that because it is important to have people of his experience who take their time out to help me out in management and welcome me into that management world. He did tell me a few truths that were going to happen with all of his experience! He is a great guy."

Talking point: A promotion push on for either side?

Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday both head into Friday night's game outside the top six, but either could end up in the play-off places with a positive result at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But are either genuine promotion contenders? Cardiff have struggled on the road so far this season, which is why they are in mid-table, and Wednesday are still a work in progress under Monk - despite the positive start he has enjoyed. This game is a chance for either to lay down a marker.

Opta stats

Cardiff are winless in seven league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D5 L2) since winning 2-1 in September 2014.

Sheffield Wednesday have won none of their last eight away league matches against Cardiff (W0 D3 L5) since winning 2-1 in April 2007 under Brian Laws.

In league competition, Cardiff have only faced Bristol City more often at the Cardiff City Stadium without losing (seven times) than Sheffield Wednesday (six games - W3 D3 L0).

Only Preston North End (16) have won more home points in the Championship this season than Cardiff City (13).

Sheffield Wednesday have won none of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (W0 D5 L6).

During his managerial career, the only manager Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has faced more often without winning against than Neil Warnock (four games) is Tony Pulis (five games).

Prutton's prediction

Cardiff are turning into a 'home' team in the Championship this year, which is strange because they were very good at picking up points on the road in their promotion season in 2017/18.

Garry Monk will be pleased enough with the start he has had at Sheffield Wednesday, picking up 10 points from his five games so far. Despite Cardiff's good home form, I actually fancy the Owls to nick a win.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)