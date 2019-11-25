Cardiff vs Stoke preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Neil Harris takes charge of his first Cardiff home game on Tuesday night

Cardiff face Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Cardiff manager Neil Harris is hopeful Callum Paterson will be available for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship clash against Stoke. Paterson suffered a knock during Harris' first game in charge of the Bluebirds, a 2-2 draw at Charlton on Saturday.

Robert Glatzel could also be in the mix to face Stoke, but Gavin Whyte appears to be just short of full fitness. Elsewhere, Isaac Vassell and Matt Connolly remain absent as Harris prepares for his first game at Cardiff City Stadium.

Stoke hope to have midfielder Sam Clucas available for the trip to south Wales. Clucas missed Saturday's 2-1 victory over Wigan because of a foot injury after being hurt when Stoke beat Barnsley earlier this month.

While Potters boss Michael O'Neill waits on Clucas, he is without the services of James McClean, who has a one-match ban after receiving a fifth Championship yellow card. Wales midfielder Joe Allen is expected to recover from a gash to his head, and Peter Etebo could also feature following a recent thigh injury.

Recent form

A 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on November 10 spelled the end of Neil Warnock's reign at Cardiff, with his successor Neil Harris overseeing a 2-2 comeback against Charlton on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke's fortunes look to be improving under new boss Michael O'Neill. After three successive defeats without scoring a goal prior to his appointment, they beat Barnsley 4-2 before the international break, before a 2-1 win at home to Wigan last weekend.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Cardiff City are winless in eight matches against Stoke City in all competitions (W0 D4 L4) since a 3-0 win in February 2006.

This is the first league meeting between Cardiff and Stoke since April 2014, a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Cardiff haven't lost consecutive home Championship matches since December 2017, losing 1-0 in their last game at the Cardiff City Stadium against Bristol City.

Stoke are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2016.

Cardiff City have benefited from more goals from substitutes in the Championship this season than any other side (nine).

Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the Potters for the first time since October 2017, when he scored in three consecutively.