Cardiff vs Wolves preview: Neil Warnock and Nuno meet again
Live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Friday
Last Updated: 29/11/18 10:12am
Cardiff and Wolves renew their rivalry when they meet in the Premier League on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.
Both sides were promoted from the Championship last season, with Wolves winning the division and Cardiff finishing as runners-up.
Wolves helped secure top spot with a dramatic win at Cardiff in April, after which Neil Warnock called Nuno Espirito Santo a "disgrace" for his post-match celebrations.
However, the pair are now on better terms and Warnock, who celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday, is relishing the chance to lock horns with Wolves again.
"At this level every game is so difficult and we've had some good games with Wolves over the last couple of years," he said. "I'm looking forward to it - not so much to my birthday but for what promises to be a great game.
"They've done fantastically and they've got different ambitions than us, at the moment. Nuno has done a great job - he knows it will be a tough game, but we're aware of how good they've been. It will be good to pit our wits against them."
Cardiff vs Wolves
November 30, 2018, 7:30pm
Live on
Wolves made a strong start to the season but are winless in their last five Premier League games, failing to score on three occasions in that run.
They were beaten 2-0 by Huddersfield on Monday, and Nuno said: "We need individual consistency, we can't afford to have players up and down on their performance. It's a basic aspect for us.
"We were all disappointed. Individually, each one of us has to look inside and see what aspects didn't work and bounce back. We totally believe in what we do, the way we do things."
Team news
Josh Murphy is expected to return to the Cardiff starting line-up. The winger dropped to the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend but has been a key figure for Cardiff in recent home matches.
Warnock has some late decisions to make as he has "two or three niggles" in camp and Kenneth Zohore is still struggling with a calf injury.
Wolves team news to follow
Opta stats
- This is the first top-flight meeting between Cardiff City and Wolves since February 1962, a 3-2 win for Wolves at Ninian Park.
- None of the last eight league meetings between Cardiff and Wolves in Cardiff have ended as draws - both sides have won four games apiece in that time.
- Cardiff and Wolves met on Friday at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship last season - a 1-0 win for Wolves in April, with the Bluebirds missing two 90th minute penalties.
- Wolves have won all four of their league matches played on Friday under manager Nuno Espirito Santo - all four were in the Championship last season.
- After two consecutive 0-0 draws in August, Cardiff have neither drawn or kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League games (W2 D0 L8).
- The away team has not won any of the last 20 Premier League meetings between two promoted sides (D7 L13), since Leicester won 1-0 at Burnley in April 2015.
- Cardiff have scored the first goal on a league-low one occasion in the Premier League this season, in a game they went on to lose anyway (1-4 vs Chelsea in September).