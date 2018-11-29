Cardiff vs Wolves preview: Neil Warnock and Nuno meet again

Cardiff v Wolves is live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm on Friday

Cardiff and Wolves renew their rivalry when they meet in the Premier League on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Both sides were promoted from the Championship last season, with Wolves winning the division and Cardiff finishing as runners-up.

Wolves helped secure top spot with a dramatic win at Cardiff in April, after which Neil Warnock called Nuno Espirito Santo a "disgrace" for his post-match celebrations.

However, the pair are now on better terms and Warnock, who celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday, is relishing the chance to lock horns with Wolves again.

0:38 Nuno Espirito Santo says his dispute with Neil Warnock from last season is now 'totally over' ahead of Wolves' trip to Cardiff Nuno Espirito Santo says his dispute with Neil Warnock from last season is now 'totally over' ahead of Wolves' trip to Cardiff

"At this level every game is so difficult and we've had some good games with Wolves over the last couple of years," he said. "I'm looking forward to it - not so much to my birthday but for what promises to be a great game.

"They've done fantastically and they've got different ambitions than us, at the moment. Nuno has done a great job - he knows it will be a tough game, but we're aware of how good they've been. It will be good to pit our wits against them."

Cardiff vs Wolves Live on

Wolves made a strong start to the season but are winless in their last five Premier League games, failing to score on three occasions in that run.

They were beaten 2-0 by Huddersfield on Monday, and Nuno said: "We need individual consistency, we can't afford to have players up and down on their performance. It's a basic aspect for us.

1:04 Cardiff's Harry Arter reveals he is enjoying his loan spell at the club from Bournemouth and would consider a permanent deal Cardiff's Harry Arter reveals he is enjoying his loan spell at the club from Bournemouth and would consider a permanent deal

"We were all disappointed. Individually, each one of us has to look inside and see what aspects didn't work and bounce back. We totally believe in what we do, the way we do things."

Team news

Josh Murphy is expected to return to the Cardiff starting line-up. The winger dropped to the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Everton last weekend but has been a key figure for Cardiff in recent home matches.

Warnock has some late decisions to make as he has "two or three niggles" in camp and Kenneth Zohore is still struggling with a calf injury.

Wolves team news to follow

2:23 Watch a preview of this weekend's Premier League games Watch a preview of this weekend's Premier League games

Opta stats