Celtic vs Aberdeen preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and analysis ahead of Celtic vs Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday; Kick-off 2.30pm.

Team news

Dylan McGeouch will miss Aberdeen's rearranged Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic after being ruled out for up to eight weeks with a groin injury.

Ryan Edmondson (concussion) and Marley Watkins (hamstring) should be fit. Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy, Greg Leigh and Curtis Main are all getting their fitness levels up after recovering from various injuries.

Image: Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch will be sidelined for eight weeks and miss the game at Hampden Park

Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt for Celtic. The defender picked up a groin strain in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Lille in France on Thursday night.

Defender Hatem Elhamed returns to the squad after self-isolating due to contracting Covid-19, while James Forrest (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (back) remain out.

How to follow

3:01 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Aberdeen and Celtic

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker:

"Who'd be a manager? Since taking over from Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon has won every domestic trophy that's been on offer. Think about that.

"Lennon simply cannot do any more than win every domestic trophy on offer and as things stand, Celtic are two points worse off than at this stage last season and possibly two games from securing a fourth treble on the trot.

"And yet he's under enormous pressure now that his team are six points adrift of their great rivals in October, having played a game less. Why?

"Undoubtedly, it boils down to the significance of what's on offer this season. Both Celtic and Rangers have secured nine titles in a row before, but neither has managed the 10. It's the Holy Grail.

"The debate amongst every Celtic fan is whether this is a blip, possibly just a slump in form, or maybe there's something badly wrong, something more serious happening behind the scenes?"

Podcast: Aberdeen will have more confidence

Sky Sports' Andy Walker told The Scottish Football Podcast: "Aberdeen will go to Hampden on Sunday, more confident than they have been meeting Celtic there in recent years when it's always ended in defeat. I think this time, on the back of scoring three goals at the weekend, they'll feel as though they've got the players to make chances.

2:42 Celtic manager Neil Lennon says that media criticism directed towards the management team and players shows a clear lack of respect

"Derek McInnes will look at this as a real opportunity to get to a final and, of course, if you're playing Hearts or Hibs in the final, Aberdeen would fancy their chances. It's the one thing that has annoyed McInnes, he's been unable to build on that League Cup trophy they won all those years ago.

"I think it'll be a great game on Sunday, it could go either way. It is in Glasgow, it is at Hampden and Celtic have a magnificent record there. Will the players be up for it? We'll find out on Sunday."

0:39 Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will face Celtic for the 42nd time as a manager when they meet in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final

In Lewis Ferguson, Derek McInnes has a player for the big occasion. He scored the only goal of the game when Aberdeen beat Rangers in a Scottish League Cup semi-final a couple of years ago at Hampden, proving he can perform on the big occasion. He already has eight goals to his name so far this season.

Ferguson's previous best was eight for an entire season so he definitely has the ability to score more often. Those who point out his tally is made up of half a dozen from the penalty spot should remember they still count. There is a skill to handling that pressure and scoring regularly from 12 yards.

With Dylan McGeouch out for at least eight weeks with a groin injury picked up at the weekend, McInnes will have to mix things up in the middle of the park.

I was very impressed with the contribution of Scott Wright last weekend. His direct style and determination to take players on gave his team-mates a lift and it is likely he will play from the start.

0:42 Neil Lennon is experienced enough to cope with the scrutiny he is facing at Celtic, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes

Having won the last four domestic trophies available, Neil Lennon is fending off talk of a crisis after losing back-to-back games against Rangers and AC Milan followed by a draw at Pittodrie! Such is the way of it in Glasgow.

Celtic's record at Hampden in recent years has been extraordinary, But with no crowd to inspire them, it should make it easier for the Dons to compete.

Remember, while Celtic travel to France for their Europa League clash with Lille on Thursday night, Aberdeen have the full week without any distractions to prepare for this massive game.

Like last Sunday, this is sure to be close but I am taking Celtic's know-how and experience of winning big games at Hampden in recent years to give them the edge.

Walker predicts: Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen