Celtic 3-0 Ross County: Odsonne Edouard double helps move hosts five points clear

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring against Ross County on Saturday

Celtic moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a routine 3-0 win at home to Ross County.

Callum McGregor opened the scoring with a 37th-minute penalty, converted low into the right corner, after Michael Johnston was brought down by Keith Watson.

Odsonne Edouard headed home in the 65th minute from a McGregor corner before firing home the third just three minutes later.

Callum McGregor scored from the penalty spot to put Celtic ahead

Victory moved the hosts further clear of Rangers, although their Old Firm rivals have two games in hand, the first of which is at bottom side Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts remained four points adrift as second-bottom Hamilton went down 4-2 at home to Livingston, despite taking the lead.

Shaun Want put the hosts in front, but goals from Craig Sibbald and Lyndon Dykes had them trailing at the break.

Edouard strokes home Celtic's third against Ross County to settle the game

Sam Woods levelled before a Steven Lawless penalty in the 62nd minute and a Scott Pitman effort three minutes later settled the contest.

Third-placed Motherwell were held to a goalless draw at home by Hibernian, while David Wotherspoon's 83rd-minute winner earned St Johnstone a 2-1 home win over Kilmarnock.

Chris Burke's 22nd-minute penalty for Killie had cancelled out Alistair McCann's seventh-minute opener.