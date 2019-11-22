Charlton vs Cardiff: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

The Bluebirds will have captain Sean Morrison available for the trip to The Valley with the centre-back having recovered from a broken wrist. Midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) and striker Robert Glatzel (hamstring) are doubts, while Danny Ward is suspended.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who has been out with a knee injury since September, is "touch and go" to return. Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says he may not be able to field seven substitutes, with a number of senior players ruled out.

Darren Pratley is suspended and fellow midfielders Sam Field and Jonny Williams both have knee injuries. Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles), midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed are also sidelined.

Teenage midfielder Albie Morgan has been recalled from a loan spell at National League side Ebbsfleet United to bolster the squad.

Recent form

Charlton have hit a poor run of form and are without a win in four games, losing three. Their last two results have seen them lose at home to Preston then away at Millwall.

Neil Warnock's last games in charge of Cardiff saw them lose two big derbies 1-0 against Swansea and Bristol City either side of a 4-2 win over Birmingham.

What the managers said...

Cardiff boss Neil Harris: "I want to get my message across to the players as quickly as possible. What won't change is my mentality, my work ethic and the fact that I'll always do what I feel is best for Cardiff City.

"I want to adjust the mindset of the players too, with not just one style of play. You have to find a way of beating the opponent and every game will be different. You've got to be disciplined and organised straight away and I'm certainly looking forward to the challenge of managing this great Club."

Talking point: Harris takes his first game

Just under 15 years ago, Neil Harris scored for Cardiff during a short loan spell in the final months of his first spell at Millwall. There was talk of a permanent move at the time, but on Saturday, he takes charge of the club for the first time as manager.

His admirable exploits with the Lions seemed to reach a natural conclusion last month, but with a similar style of play to that seen in south Wales in recent years and an increased budget, he might just be able to improve on the job he left behind.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Charlton Athletic have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Cardiff (W4 D6), a 1-4 defeat in March 1985.

Cardiff and Charlton haven't faced in a league match since February 2016, a goalless draw in the Championship.

Charlton haven't lost three consecutive league matches since March 2018, when they were managed by Karl Robinson.

Cardiff have had just 11 open play sequences of 10 or more passes in the Championship this season - 17 fewer than any other side.

Cardiff have won two of their last 26 away league visits to London (D10 L14), winning none of their last seven (D2 L5).

Charlton's Chuks Aneke has played more times in the Championship this season without starting a match than any other player (11 sub appearances).

Prutton's prediction

Charlton are another side who will feel the international break came at the right time after a slump in their form lately. Twenty-two points from their first 16 games is still a fantastic return, though, considering their pre-season expectations.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Neil Harris, who takes charge of his first Cardiff game. It will be interesting to see how he tries to deviate from Neil Warnock's style of play early on as the squad has very much been shaped in his image. I'll back a bit of new manager bounce and an away win.

David Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)