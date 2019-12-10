Charlton 0-1 Huddersfield: Matty Daly earns last-gasp win for Terriers

1:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town, Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town,

Matty Daly came off the bench to seal a dramatic stoppage-time 1-0 victory for Huddersfield at Championship rivals Charlton.

The Terriers substitute struck with virtually the last kick of a largely forgettable encounter to boost their own survival hopes and deepen the gloom gathering over Charlton, who are now winless in nine games and sliding down the table alarmingly.

The game was delayed by 10 minutes after Huddersfield's team bus got stuck in the London traffic.

The lethargic visitors were almost caught out early on by Jonathan Leko's trickery, although the Charlton attacker's delivery was caught by Terriers keeper Kamil Grabara.

Dillon Phillips was called into action at the other end to deal with Josh Koroma's well-struck half volley from outside of the box moments before Alfie Doughty fired wildly off target for the hosts after getting himself into a good position.

Huddersfield Town's Matty Daly (right) celebrates scoring his side's winner

Phillips' blushes were spared when his headed clearance went straight to Koroma, who was eventually bustled off the ball by Charlton's defence.

The Addicks keeper did well to push behind Steve Mounie's angled effort, with Christopher Schindler heading over from the resulting 20th-minute corner.

Chris Solly made a crucial challenge on returning former Charlton favourite Karlan Grant with half an hour gone just as the striker was about to shoot.

And Huddersfield's current top scorer should have done a lot better two minutes before the interval, squandering a great chance to silence the Valley boo-boys by firing over from six yards after being picked out by Koroma.

Phillips reacted well to thwart Grant again just after the break, getting down low to save his low angled drive.

The home keeper came to the rescue again after 53 minutes to deny Koroma as Huddersfield's impressive start to the second half continued.

Mounie headed inches wide after rising high to meet Grant's corner just after the hour but Charlton were still in contention and a good attacking move from the hosts only broke down when Conor Gallagher's shot was blocked.

The biggest cheer of the night so far came after 69 minutes when striker Lyle Taylor, back in action at The Valley for the first time following a lengthy spell on the treatment table, came off the bench to replace Leko.

Solly was only denied by Florent Hadergjonaj's excellent block after Taylor just missed out on connecting with Macauley Bonne's delivery before the ball fell into Solly's path.

Charlton did have the ball in the net in the 86th minute, although Taylor's effort was ruled out because Naby Sarr was adjudged to be offside.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Daly swept the ball home late on after being found by an excellent pass from Hadergjonaj.