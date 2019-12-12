Charlton vs Hull preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer

Charlton face Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will again face up to a depleted squad. Striker Lyle Taylor will be monitored after his recent comeback from a lengthy absence with a knee injury, but could be on the bench again along with midfielder Jonny Williams (knee).

Sam Field is stepping up his rehabilitation from a knee problem, the on-loan West Brom midfielder having returned to training outdoors. Josh Cullen and midfielder Erhun Oztumer (both ankle) remain sidelined, along with striker Chuks Aneke, Beram Kayal, George Lapslie, Ben Amos, Jake Forster-Caskey and Lewis Page.

Hull head coach Grant McCann reported no fresh injury problems from the midweek defeat at Leeds. Striker Norbert Balogh has been given some time away following a setback in his recovery from a calf problem.

Forward Josh Magennis continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, and should be involved again before Christmas. Midfielders Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) are long-term absentees.

Recent form

Charlton's defeat against Huddersfield in midweek was a fourth in a row and a ninth game without a victory. It is now nearly two months since they have tasted victory in the Championship.

Hull have been typically inconsistent of late, beating Stoke from behind last weekend before losing 2-0 at Leeds in midweek. They have two wins from their last six games.

What the managers said...

Charlton's Lee Bowyer: "I keep seeing the same names on the board to choose from and it doesn't get any easier. The players are trying. The quality hasn't been what it was in the early stages of the season. It's difficult and we're limited with what we can do. If you took 12 players out of any squad… even if you took Lionel Messi out of Barcelona's squad and a lot of their starting players out of their squad, it would be difficult.

"We have the smallest budget by a long way, so we need our players to be fit and be able to compete, and even then it was difficult for us. If you think back to the start of the season, yeah, we had a good start but no game is easy. We had to fight for every point."

Hull City boss Grant McCann

Hull's Grant McCann: "We've got a good squad. Looking at the group over the last couple of days, they're recovered well. We don't want to be that team that's nearly there, we want to be the team that's up there. We believe in the group we've got.

"We've got another hurdle to pass. We've disappointed ourselves live on Sky Sports this season so we've got a point to prove and show what we're about tomorrow."

Talking point: Are Charlton in relegation trouble?

Charlton started the season like a dream in the Championship, and there was even early talk of a potential top-six finish. Safe to say expectations have levelled out since as Lee Bowyer's side have tumbled down the table. Tuesday night's late 1-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield was a fourth in a row and a ninth game without a win.

There has been a burst of optimism around the club recently as takeover talks continue to progress, but they need to win soon or the gap between themselves and the bottom three will continue to close.

Opta stats

This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Hull since January 2016, a 6-0 win for the Tigers at the KC Stadium.

Hull are winless in four away league matches against Charlton (D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in November 1985.

Charlton are aiming to avoid five consecutive league defeats, which they last suffered back in November 2015.

Hull have won just three of their 10 away Championship games this season (D3 L4), losing each of their last two on the road.

Charlton have lost 15 points from winning positions this season in the Championship, only Wigan (20) have dropped more.

Since his Championship debut in August 2017, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored 50 goals in the competition - more than any other player.

Prutton's prediction

Charlton have slipped down closer to where most people probably thought they would be at the start of the season. It has been a troubling run for Lee Bowyer's side.

There is no disgrace in losing to Leeds at the minute, as Hull did on Tuesday night, but they must improve their consistency if they are to challenge for the top six. They should have the quality to nick it at Charlton.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)