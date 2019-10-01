Charlton vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Charlton with be without injured striker Lyle Taylor against Swansea

Charlton face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday. Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football Red Button at 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Team news

Charlton remain without top scorer Lyle Taylor for the visit of Swansea on Wednesday. Taylor has been out since early September with a knee ligament injury and is joined in the treatment room by Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal.

Hemed (thigh) missed Saturday's victory over Leeds, while Kayal (groin) has made only one substitute appearance since arriving on loan from Brighton. Ben Purrington is carrying a minor calf problem but has played through the issue and has yet to miss a league game this season.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper says his side picked up "a few bumps and bruises" in their 1-1 draw against Reading at the weekend but nothing that will impact on his team selection. Jake Bidwell serves the final match of his three-game suspension for the red card he received at Bristol City, having also missed the Carabao Cup trip to Watford and the home clash with the Royals.

Aldo Kalulu's ankle injury continues to keep him sidelined. This will be the first meeting between these sides for more than a decade, with the clubs having last faced off during the 2008-09 Championship season.

Jake Bidwell serves the final game of his three-match suspension

Recent form

Charlton's blistering start on their return to the Championship has slowed down somewhat since the first international break of the season. Their first September outing saw 16-year-old Jude Bellingham score the winner in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham, before they drew blank again in a 2-0 loss at Wigan. They did manage to beat Leeds 1-0 on Saturday in arguably their biggest victory thus far.

Early season leaders Swansea started in similar fashion but haven't won at all since August 31. Steve Cooper's men lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest and drew 0-0 with Bristol City before their Carabao Cup third round exit against Watford. They were seconds away from taking the points against Reading at the weekend before Andy Yiadom's stoppage-time equaliser.

What the managers said...

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer: "We had a couple come off with cramp on Saturday but they [Fulham] have got an extra day to recover. My worry is going to be Saturday against Fulham and how we are going to be. We have got to try and get through this game [against Swansea] - patch them up and get them back out there - and then see how we go.

"But it is going to be tough because they are definitely going to be tired from the weekend. We'll be ready for Wednesday, for sure, but Saturday is going to be even harder. Swansea are very similar to Leeds. They play so much football - they pass teams to death at times. We'll respect them, work hard and do everything we can to grind out a result."

Steve Cooper's Swansea are without a win since the end of the international break

Swansea boss Steve Cooper: "They're a club used to winning, and it's a good habit to have. Momentum and spirits are high, and rightly so given what they achieved last season and their results this season. Sometimes when you come up on the back of promotion it can be a bit of a high.

"They're a competitive team and they play some good football. So we have to be ready, ready to play our way and make sure we match their strengths and the intensity they play at. The atmosphere will be a good one to play in and it's one we're looking forward to."

Talking point - Charlton slump coincides with Taylor absence

The absence of the Addicks' star man Lyle Taylor really does seem to have affected results for Lee Bowyer's side, who managed to grind out a brilliant 1-0 victory over title favourites Leeds at The Valley at the weekend. His side were the Championship's surprise package in the opening month, but slipped to defeats to Birmingham and Wigan at the start of last month.

Of course, with a lower-end budget, reaching such heights at this stage of the season was never planned, but Taylor's five goals - his first in the division - provided renewed vigour. The timing of his return isn't immediately clear, but Bowyer will certainly hope for his prized asset to return to form when he recovers, before the inevitable January interest.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

This is the first meeting in any competition between Charlton and Swansea since the 2008-09 season in the Championship, with the Addicks going unbeaten in both games (W1 D1).

Swansea have won only one of their last 16 away league visits to Charlton (W1 D5 L10), with that last victory coming in May 1980 (2-1).

Charlton have only lost one of their last 22 home league games (W16 D5), though it did come against Birmingham last month.

After a run of seven consecutive away defeats in the league, Swansea are unbeaten in their last six on the road (W3 D3).

Borja Baston has netted six of Swansea's 13 league goals so far this season, with the Spaniard scoring from just 10 shots on target.

Prutton's prediction

What a great win for Charlton on Saturday. They had lost two on the spin but then bounced back superbly to beat Leeds and move back into the top six.

Swansea missed the chance to go top after conceding late against Reading. They are lacking goals at the minute, though, and I think Charlton could capitalise again.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)