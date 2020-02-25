Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE!

EARLY TEAM NEWSChelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic (both abductor) will be absent for the visit of Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night for the last-16 first-leg tie with the Bundesliga club.Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss the visit of former suitors Bayern but Lampard revealed the forward is "not far away" from a Chelsea return. There was better news for Chelsea though with Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both available.Bayern defender Niklas Sule is ruled out with a knee injury, while Ivan Perisic is sidelined with an ankle problem.However, there is a boost for the Bundesliga champions with Javi Martinez is back in training after missing six games due to a torn muscle.