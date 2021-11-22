Chelsea vs Juventus: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Romelu Lukaku has an outside chance of taking a seat on the Chelsea bench for the Juventus clash, having returned to team training on Monday. The striker has been missing with an ankle problem and must prove his fitness after checks with the Chelsea medical team.

Kai Havertz is a doubt due to tight hamstrings, but Jorginho is fit and available.

Asked if Lukaku could be ready to take on Juventus, Tuchel replied: "We're not sure yet, we have one more training. Yesterday he was in team training and seemed okay. Let's see about the reaction.

"He has right now, in the next minutes, an appointment with doctors and physios to see about the reaction and see about the next training.

"Maybe we have the chance to bring back players to the squad, so maybe he has the chance to be in the squad for the last minutes, but that will be the absolute maximum we can get out of the situation right now.

Image: Kai Havertz is doubtful with a hamstring injury

"Jorginho is absolutely okay, we had to take Kai off at Leicester because of hamstring problems - he felt a bit of tension in the hamstrings. So we took him off and we have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark.

"Timo Werner feels good, he was in training yesterday, he's back in the squad again."

How to follow

Champions League holders Chelsea, who were beaten in the reverse fixture in September, trail leaders Juventus by three points after four games in Group H. They need to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge to confirm their place in the round of 16.

Zenit St Petersburg can still mathematically reach the knockout rounds, but their Champions League campaign will be ended if Chelsea gain a point against Juventus. Malmo are bottom of Group H and cannot qualify.

