Chelsea vs Sevilla preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Sevilla in their opening Champions League group stage game on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Edouard Mendy is expected to miss Chelsea's Champions League clash with Sevilla. The Senegal goalkeeper missed Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton due to a thigh complaint.

The out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga endured another difficult afternoon against the Saints, but could still start ahead of Willy Caballero. Brazil defender Thiago Silva could come back into the reckoning having missed the weekend draw due to tiredness following the international break.

Image: Thiago Silva - who played in the Champions League final in August - could return for Chelsea

Frank Lampard also confirmed midfielder Billy Gilmour is nearing a return to action as he stepped up his recovery from a knee operation.

Sevilla will be missing centre-back Jules Kounde after he recently tested positive for coronavirus, but the Europa League champions otherwise have a fully fit squad.

Julen Lopetegui's side suffered their first La Liga defeat since February when they were beaten 1-0 by Granada on Saturday and there is likely to be changes in personnel.

Luuk de Jong - who scored three goals in the Europa League semi-final and final in August - and Lucas Ocampos, who netted an 88th minute winner against Wolves in the last eight, were half-time substitutes at the weekend but could start from the off on Tuesday.

Image: Europa League winners Sevilla have no new injury worries ahead of the trip to London