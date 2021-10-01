Chelsea vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton due to continued ankle trouble.

Boss Thomas Tuchel also revealed the full-back would miss next week's World Cup qualifiers with England, despite having been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad this week.

Mason Mount is fit after a minor knock, but N'Golo Kante (self-isolation) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) are also missing this weekend.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is closing in on a return to fitness and could even be in contention at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints' opening-day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.

The visitors will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal from Chelsea, while Jack Stephens (knee) is a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

When you haven't scored in three games and are looking for your first win of the season, a trip to Stamford Bridge is certainly not your preferred destination. Southampton looked a team out of ideas in the 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, creating an expected goals figure of just 0.74 despite dominating territorially for large parts. A season of struggle remains on the cards, which offers hope to those that are on at 6/1 for their relegation.

Two defeats on the spin for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea doesn't worry me. Their chance creation figures would be a worry in isolation but you have to factor in the level of opposition. Manchester City and a Leonardo Bonucci-led Juventus defence are two of the toughest nuts to crack in European football. Breaking down Southampton will be a much easier task.

A smart way to increase the skinny odds for a Chelsea win into an odds-against play is to back Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals in the match at 11/10 with Sky Bet. Tuchel doesn't do thrashings. He likes his teams to remain in control of matches in order to keep the opposition from creating big chances. Just two of their overall 35 fixtures under Tuchel have featured four or more goals and 25 of their 26 wins have seen less than 3.5 goals scored in the match.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

