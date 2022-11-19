Women's Super League LIVE!: Chelsea vs Tottenham with Aston Villa, West Ham and Liverpool also in action

 Skip to content
Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women. Women's Super League.

Stamford BridgeAttendance38,350.

Chelsea Women 3

  • S Kerr (12th minute)
  • E Cuthbert (26th minute)
  • G Reiten (36th minute pen)

Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

