Women's Super League LIVE!: Chelsea vs Tottenham with Aston Villa, West Ham and Liverpool also in action

WSL LIVE!Full Time: Aston Villa 3-1 Reading - Daly hat-trick for Villa | Reading stopper Burns sent offFull Time: Brighton 3-3 Liverpool - Furness completed second half comeback for RedsSecond Half: West Ham 0-0 Leicester WSL fixtures | Results | TableDownload the Sky Sports app | Bet with Sky BeFull Time: Chelsea 3-0 TottenhamChelsea go top of WSL, three points clear of Arsenal and Man Utd, but have played a game moreReiten penalty added third in dominant first half Cuthbert stunner doubled lead | Kerr fired Chelsea aheadHow the teams lined up | Match stats