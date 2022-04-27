Chelsea vs Tottenham: Women's Super League preview, team news, stats and how to watch live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for Thursday night's Women's Super League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea can take a big step towards clinching their fifth WSL title with a second victory over Tottenham in five days.

The two sides met on Sunday as the Blues came from behind to win 3-1 despite having goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger sent off in the first half.

A Sophie Ingle own goal had given Spurs the lead at The Hive, but Guro Reiten equalised for the visitors 12 minutes later when her attempted cross looped into the corner.

With 33 minutes on the clock, though, Chelsea were reduced to 10 as Berger came charging off her line and brought down Rachel Williams outside the box.

It could easily have been the turning point in the match but Emma Hayes' side rallied and had Sam Kerr to thank when her textbook header found the net to give Chelsea the lead (71).

Jessie Fleming then sealed the points in stoppage time (90+5) when her thunderous effort flew into the net from 25 yards out with virtually the last touch of the game.

Chelsea will be hoping for a more straightforward win which would move them four points clear at the top. Tottenham, meanwhile, have seen their Champions League hopes fade after losing three of their last four matches, drawing the other.

Team news: Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic will make her 10th WSL appearance of the season in place of the suspended Berger.

Fran Kirby is the only other known absentee in the Blues squad having been absent from competition since February.

Hayes may decide to make some changes to her line-up with a third game this week to come against Birmingham on Sunday. Magdalena Eriksson could be reintroduced into the back three with forward Pernille Harder also is contention for a start.

Tottenham defender Ria Percival is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a knee problem, while forward Kit Graham is also injured.

Goalkeeper Becky Spencer signed a new two-year contract with the club this week while Spurs also exercised the option to extend Shelina Zadorsky's contract for a further year. The defender is set to make her 50th appearance for Tottenham on Thursday.

Opta stats: Chelsea to continue home clean sheet record?

Chelsea have won all four of their FA Women's Super League games against Spurs - the only sides they've faced more often without dropping a point in the WSL are Doncaster Rovers Belles (eight wins) and Yeovil Town (five wins).

With just four days between Chelsea and Spurs facing twice in the FA WSL, this is the shortest gap between a fixture being played in the history of the competition. It's the first time two sides have met twice in the same calendar month since February 2018, when Chelsea and Man City faced twice.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven home FA WSL matches, the longest run of consecutive home clean sheets in WSL history. They've gone 672 minutes without conceding a goal at home, since Danielle Carter scored for Brighton in October.

Tottenham Hotspur have kept a clean sheet in their last two away FA WSL matches, as many as in their previous eight games combined, shipping 12 times across those matches. It's the only time Spurs have ever recorded consecutive away shutouts in the competition.

April 28 - Tottenham (h) Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports

May 1 - Birmingham City (a) Women's Super League

May 8 - Man United (h) Women's Super League

