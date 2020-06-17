Colchester vs Exeter LIVE!

PLAY-OFF PEDIGREE...Exeter have been here a few times before, as we mentioned. This is the third time in four years they've been in the League Two play-offs, after losing 2-1 to Blackpool at Wembley in 2017 and 3-1 to Coventry a year later.They've reached the final in all four of their previous play-off appearances, but have only won once - beating Cambridge when in the Conference back in 2007/08.Colchester haven't been in the lottery for a good while, and this is their first play-off appearance in 22 years. A 1-0 win over Torquay at the old Wembley saw them promoted to the old Division Three, now League Two, back in 1998. They've lost in the semi-finals of their other two appearances.