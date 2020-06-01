Cologne vs RB Leipzig LIVE!

COLOGNE 2-4 RB LEIPZIGFT: Timo Werner was on target as RB Leipzig moved back up to third in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 4-2 win over Cologne at the RheinEnergieStadion.In the first German top-flight game to be played in the month of June for 25 years, Jhon Cordoba notched his 12th league goal of the season to give the Billy Goats the perfect start (7), but the Colombian was off receiving treatment when Patrik Schick rose to head Leipzig level (20).Cordoba hobbled off moments later, and Julian Nagelsmann's side completed the turnaround seven minutes before the break as Christopher Nkunku collected Konrad Laimer's pass.In a breathless start to the second period, Werner fired home his 25th Bundesliga goal of the season (50) before substitute Anthony Modeste reduced the arrears (55) only for Dani Olmo to immediately regain Leipzig's two-goal cushion (57).