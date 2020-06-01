Cologne vs RB Leipzig LIVE!

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cologne vs RB Leipzig. German Bundesliga.

RheinEnergieStadion.

Cologne 2

  • J Córdoba (7th minute)
  • A Modeste (55th minute)

RB Leipzig 4

  • P Schick (20th minute)
  • C Nkunku (38th minute)
  • T Werner (50th minute)
  • D Olmo (57th minute)

