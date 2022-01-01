Search
2022/2023
2021/2022
2020/2021
2019/2020
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
World Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
Euro 2020
League Two
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
Papa Johns Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
Hartlepool United
November 2022
Saturday 12th November
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Bet on Football with
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Woking
Bromley
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Altrincham
0
0
17:20
York City
Saturday 19th November
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Bromley
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Notts County
0
0
15:00
Yeovil Town
Woking
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
York City
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
Saturday 26th November
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Boreham Wood
P
P
15:00
Solihull Moors
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Chesterfield
P
P
15:00
Woking
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
York City
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Notts County
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Oldham Athletic
P
P
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Wrexham
P
P
15:00
Bromley
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
December 2022
Saturday 3rd December
Barnet
0
0
12:30
Wealdstone
Bromley
0
0
12:30
Yeovil Town
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
12:30
Torquay United
Eastleigh
0
0
12:30
Boreham Wood
FC Halifax
0
0
12:30
Chesterfield
Gateshead
0
0
12:30
Aldershot Town
Maidenhead United
0
0
12:30
Dorking Wanderers
Scunthorpe United
0
0
12:30
Notts County
Solihull Moors
0
0
12:30
Oldham Athletic
Southend United
0
0
12:30
Altrincham
Woking
0
0
12:30
Maidstone Utd
York City
0
0
12:30
Wrexham
Tuesday 6th December
Boreham Wood
0
0
19:45
Oldham Athletic
Saturday 10th December
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Woking
0
0
15:00
York City
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Sunday 11th December
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Tuesday 13th December
Aldershot Town
0
0
19:45
Boreham Wood
Altrincham
0
0
19:45
Maidenhead United
Barnet
0
0
19:45
Yeovil Town
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
19:45
Eastleigh
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
19:45
Maidstone Utd
Notts County
0
0
19:45
Gateshead
Scunthorpe United
0
0
19:45
Woking
Southend United
0
0
19:45
FC Halifax
Wrexham
0
0
19:45
Chesterfield
York City
0
0
19:45
Solihull Moors
Wednesday 14th December
Torquay United
0
0
19:45
Bromley
Tuesday 20th December
Oldham Athletic
0
0
19:45
Gateshead
Monday 26th December
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Woking
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Notts County
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Yeovil Town
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
York City
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
January 2023
Sunday 1st January
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
York City
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Woking
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Monday 2nd January
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Saturday 7th January
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Woking
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Notts County
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Yeovil Town
York City
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Tuesday 17th January
Wealdstone
0
0
19:45
Oldham Athletic
Saturday 21st January
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
York City
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
Southend United
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Woking
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Tuesday 24th January
Boreham Wood
0
0
19:45
Dorking Wanderers
Bromley
0
0
19:45
Dagenham & Redbridge
Chesterfield
0
0
19:45
Altrincham
Eastleigh
0
0
19:45
Barnet
FC Halifax
0
0
19:45
Scunthorpe United
Gateshead
0
0
19:45
Wrexham
Maidenhead United
0
0
19:45
Southend United
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Aldershot Town
Oldham Athletic
0
0
19:45
York City
Solihull Moors
0
0
19:45
Notts County
Woking
0
0
19:45
Torquay United
Yeovil Town
0
0
19:45
Wealdstone
Saturday 28th January
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Yeovil Town
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Notts County
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Woking
York City
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
February 2023
Friday 3rd February
Scunthorpe United
0
0
19:45
Barnet
Saturday 4th February
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Woking
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Southend United
0
0
15:00
York City
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Saturday 11th February
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Southend United
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Bromley
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Yeovil Town
Maidenhead United
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Notts County
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Woking
0
0
15:00
Boreham Wood
Wrexham
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
York City
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Saturday 18th February
Aldershot Town
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Woking
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
FC Halifax
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Oldham Athletic
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Barnet
Wealdstone
0
0
15:00
York City
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Tuesday 21st February
Barnet
0
0
19:45
Altrincham
Chesterfield
0
0
19:45
Wealdstone
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
19:45
Aldershot Town
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
19:45
Torquay United
FC Halifax
0
0
19:45
Solihull Moors
Gateshead
0
0
19:45
Oldham Athletic
Maidenhead United
0
0
19:45
Yeovil Town
Maidstone Utd
0
0
19:45
Eastleigh
Notts County
0
0
19:45
Southend United
Woking
0
0
19:45
Bromley
Wrexham
0
0
19:45
Scunthorpe United
York City
0
0
19:45
Boreham Wood
Saturday 25th February
Altrincham
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
Barnet
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Chesterfield
0
0
15:00
Oldham Athletic
Eastleigh
0
0
15:00
Bromley
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Show More
