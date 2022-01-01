National League Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football
Seasons Competitions Teams Add to calendar Sky Bet

November 2022

Saturday 12th November

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Bet on Football with
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Woking
Bromley 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Altrincham 0 0 17:20 York City

Saturday 19th November

Barnet 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Bromley
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Woking 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
York City 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone

Saturday 26th November

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Boreham Wood P P 15:00 Solihull Moors
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Chesterfield P P 15:00 Woking
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 York City
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Oldham Athletic P P 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Wrexham P P 15:00 Bromley
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax

December 2022

Saturday 3rd December

Barnet 0 0 12:30 Wealdstone
Bromley 0 0 12:30 Yeovil Town
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 12:30 Torquay United
Eastleigh 0 0 12:30 Boreham Wood
FC Halifax 0 0 12:30 Chesterfield
Gateshead 0 0 12:30 Aldershot Town
Maidenhead United 0 0 12:30 Dorking Wanderers
Scunthorpe United 0 0 12:30 Notts County
Solihull Moors 0 0 12:30 Oldham Athletic
Southend United 0 0 12:30 Altrincham
Woking 0 0 12:30 Maidstone Utd
York City 0 0 12:30 Wrexham

Tuesday 6th December

Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic

Saturday 10th December

Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Woking 0 0 15:00 York City
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United

Sunday 11th December

Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Torquay United

Tuesday 13th December

Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Altrincham 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Barnet 0 0 19:45 Yeovil Town
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Maidstone Utd
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Gateshead
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:45 Woking
Southend United 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
York City 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors

Wednesday 14th December

Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Bromley

Tuesday 20th December

Oldham Athletic 0 0 19:45 Gateshead

Monday 26th December

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Woking
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
York City 0 0 15:00 Gateshead

January 2023

Sunday 1st January

Bromley 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 York City
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Woking 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Torquay United

Monday 2nd January

Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Wrexham

Saturday 7th January

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Woking
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
York City 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd

Tuesday 17th January

Wealdstone 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic

Saturday 21st January

Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 York City
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Woking 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Altrincham

Tuesday 24th January

Boreham Wood 0 0 19:45 Dorking Wanderers
Bromley 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Chesterfield 0 0 19:45 Altrincham
Eastleigh 0 0 19:45 Barnet
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Wrexham
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Southend United
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Oldham Athletic 0 0 19:45 York City
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 Notts County
Woking 0 0 19:45 Torquay United
Yeovil Town 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone

Saturday 28th January

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Notts County 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Woking
York City 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United

February 2023

Friday 3rd February

Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:45 Barnet

Saturday 4th February

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Woking
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Southend United 0 0 15:00 York City
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd

Saturday 11th February

Barnet 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Southend United
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Woking 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
York City 0 0 15:00 Altrincham

Saturday 18th February

Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Woking
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 York City
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Notts County

Tuesday 21st February

Barnet 0 0 19:45 Altrincham
Chesterfield 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Torquay United
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic
Maidenhead United 0 0 19:45 Yeovil Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Southend United
Woking 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
York City 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood

Saturday 25th February

Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Bromley
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United

©2022 Sky UK