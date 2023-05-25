 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Coventry City vs Luton Town. Sky Bet Championship.

Wembley Stadium.

Coventry City 0

    Luton Town 0

      Championship play-off final: Coventry vs Luton - the £170m game to reach the Premier League

      The biggest domestic game in the calendar and the richest game in world football sees Coventry and Luton meet at Wembley for a place in the Premier League. Watch the Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm on Saturday; Kick-off 4.45pm

      Thursday 25 May 2023 11:23, UK

      Championship playoff final - Coventry vs Luton

      Coventry vs Luton: How to watch and follow

      Luton Town, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Stockport County and Carlisle United are Wembley bound for the EFL play-off finals

      On TV: Live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm and Main Event from 4.30pm on Saturday.

      Online: Sky Customers can also watch on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app from 4pm.

      How to follow: You will be able to follow our live blog from 3.15pm right here across our website and app, where we will have free in-game clips of all the goals and key moments, and free highlights shortly after full-time.

      How Coventry reached Wembley

      Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Coventry City and Middlesbrough

      Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Middlesbrough and Coventry City

      How Luton reached Wembley

      Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Luton Town and Sunderland

      Watch highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first-leg between Sunderland and Luton Town

      The £170m game

      • Victory is worth at least £170m even if the winners finish bottom in the Premier League next season.
      • Based on payments from previous seasons, the side that finishes bottom of the Premier League will receive around £95m in central revenue, though this figure can change depending on how often that team is shown live on UK TV.
      • Should the play-off winners be relegated they will receive just under £76m as a parachute payment - clubs who spend one season in the Premier League are only eligible for two seasons' worth of parachute payments, which come to about £75.6m spread over two years. Teams relegated after more than one season get an extra £15m in the third year.
      • Premier League survival for one season would see this figure raise to over £285m - the side that finishes 17th will net around £100m in central payments and also qualify for the extra £15m in third year of parachute payments.

      Pre-match Opta stats

      • This is Luton's first ever appearance in a Football League play-off final, with their 2-0 win over Sunderland in the second leg of the semi-final their first ever victory in an EFL play-off game. They featured in two play-off finals in the non-league, failing to get promoted in either, losing on penalties to AFC Wimbledon in 2011 after a 0-0 draw and losing 2-1 to York City in 2012.
      • Coventry have never lost an EFL play-off match before (W3 D2), winning their only previous final 3-1 against Exeter in 2017-18 (League Two).
      • Luton are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5) since a 3-0 home loss in October 2017 in League Two. Both Championship meetings between the sides this term ended in a draw.
      • Coventry are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01, when they were relegated under Gordon Strachan. They had played in 34 consecutive top-flight campaigns before that.

      The fall and rise of Coventry & Luton

      Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

      As recently as 2018 this was a League Two fixture, but Saturday will see Luton and Coventry battle for a place in the Premier League. We track their fall and rise.

      The fall and rise of Luton & Coventry
      A tale of non-league, groundshares & points deductions
