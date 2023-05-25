Championship play-off final: Coventry vs Luton - the £170m game to reach the Premier League

Coventry vs Luton: How to watch and follow
Luton Town, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Stockport County and Carlisle United are Wembley bound for the EFL play-off finals
How Coventry reached Wembley
How Luton reached Wembley
The £170m game
- Victory is worth at least £170m even if the winners finish bottom in the Premier League next season.
- Based on payments from previous seasons, the side that finishes bottom of the Premier League will receive around £95m in central revenue, though this figure can change depending on how often that team is shown live on UK TV.
- Should the play-off winners be relegated they will receive just under £76m as a parachute payment - clubs who spend one season in the Premier League are only eligible for two seasons' worth of parachute payments, which come to about £75.6m spread over two years. Teams relegated after more than one season get an extra £15m in the third year.
- Premier League survival for one season would see this figure raise to over £285m - the side that finishes 17th will net around £100m in central payments and also qualify for the extra £15m in third year of parachute payments.
Pre-match Opta stats
- This is Luton's first ever appearance in a Football League play-off final, with their 2-0 win over Sunderland in the second leg of the semi-final their first ever victory in an EFL play-off game. They featured in two play-off finals in the non-league, failing to get promoted in either, losing on penalties to AFC Wimbledon in 2011 after a 0-0 draw and losing 2-1 to York City in 2012.
- Coventry have never lost an EFL play-off match before (W3 D2), winning their only previous final 3-1 against Exeter in 2017-18 (League Two).
- Luton are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5) since a 3-0 home loss in October 2017 in League Two. Both Championship meetings between the sides this term ended in a draw.
- Coventry are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01, when they were relegated under Gordon Strachan. They had played in 34 consecutive top-flight campaigns before that.
The fall and rise of Coventry & Luton
As recently as 2018 this was a League Two fixture, but Saturday will see Luton and Coventry battle for a place in the Premier League. We track their fall and rise.