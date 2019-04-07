Coventry 0-0 Bristol Rovers: Hosts' play-off hopes take hit in goalless draw

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Bristol Rovers Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Bristol Rovers

Coventry City's faint play-off hopes suffered a blow as they played out a goalless draw with relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers.

City failed to turn their attacking dominance into goals at the Ricoh Arena to leave them eight points off the Sky Bet League One play-offs with five games to play, while Rovers are now just three points from the relegation zone.

The hosts should have taken the lead when Brandon Mason found his way into the box but Bright Enobakhare failed to turn the ball into the net with the goal gaping.

Coventry finished the half strongly but Jordy Hiwula could not get the ball out from under his feet with just the goalkeeper to beat.

City dominated after the break but lost momentum after Tom Bayliss was forced off with a suspected broken wrist.

Rovers goalkeeper Jack Bonham had to keep his side in the game when he saved Tom Davies' header before Dom Hyam inexplicably fired the rebound wide.

The visitors nearly claimed all three points when Jonson Clarke-Harris laid the ball off to Liam Sercombe but his shot was saved by home stopper Lee Burge.