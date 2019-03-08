Coventry 1-2 Burton: Nigel Clough's men edge out 10-man Sky Blues

2:29 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry and Burton. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry and Burton.

Burton ended their run of four Sky Bet League One games without a win as they beat 10-man Coventry 2-1 in a feisty encounter.

Nigel Clough's side had never previously won an away game in the Football League on a Friday night, but goals in each half from Lucas Akins and Jamie Allen ensured they returned to East Staffordshire with maximum points.

Burton took the lead in the 19th minute when Marcus Harness beat the offside trap and pulled the ball back to Akins, who tapped home from six yards out.

After a lacklustre first half, Coventry livened up at the start of the second period and were rewarded for their patient build-up play when the ball fell to Tom Bayliss and the midfielder slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The Sky Blues were inches away from turning the game on its head just moments after the restart when Bayliss sliced open the Burton defence to feed Luke Thomas through on goal, but the winger's effort came back off the post.

The game then took another twist when Coventry's Bright Enobakhare was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Allen restored the Brewers' advantage on the 60-minute mark as he capitalised on a rushed Lee Burge clearance before looping a sumptuous effort over the goalkeeper's head, ending Coventry's five-game unbeaten run.