Coventry vs Sunderland preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry face Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Coventry have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with fellow Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland. Only three points separate second-place Coventry and fourth-placed Sunderland, although the Sky Blues have a game in hand.

Midfielder Wesley Jobello remains sidelined with a knee injury and will miss the rest of the season, but winger Jodi Jones is back in contention after a 13-month absence. Mark Robins has Jordan Shipley, Zain Westbrooke and Amadou Bakayoko vying for recalls should he wish to make any changes to his starting line-up.

Sunderland remain unbeaten in five matches and could have Joel Lynch back after he appeared in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Carlisle. Alim Ozturk is again likely to deputise for the injured Bailey Wright in defence.

Wales international Declan John and defender Tommy Smith are yet to debut for the Black Cats and could come into contention. Elliot Embleton remains a long-term absentee.

Recent form

Coventry were denied a fifth straight League One victory on Tuesday night, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by leaders Rotherham at St Andrew's. They have conceded just three goals across that period.

It's the same story for Sunderland, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Fleetwood in midweek. They had won four on the trot, though they have kept a clean sheet in each.

Latest highlights

1:41 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry and Rotherham.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood.

Talking point: The striker making up for lost time

Coventry striker Matt Godden talks to Sky Sports about silencing the Sky Blues' doubters, going 12 games unbeaten and the importance of consistency.

Opta stats

Both Coventry and Sunderland have won two of the last six league meetings between the sides, with the other two ending level, including the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Sunderland's only victory in their last 13 league visits to Coventry came back in April 1985 when John Moore scored the winner (D4 L8).

Within England's top four tiers, only Liverpool (44) and Gillingham (15) are on longer current unbeaten runs in league football than Coventry (12 - W9 D3).

Since Phil Parkinson's first game in charge of Sunderland, only Portsmouth and Rotherham (13 each) have won more League One games than the Black Cats (11), which is the same number as opponents Coventry in this time.

Prutton's prediction

Coventry's winning run came to an end in midweek, but they will still have been content with a point against League One leaders Rotherham.

0:29 Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their late equaliser like 'they had won the World Cup final', and insists his team play the better football

Sunderland snuck a late point on Tuesday night, and they will have their eyes on Coventry on Saturday, knowing a win could potentially send them into the top two. This could go either way, but I will back a narrow home win.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)