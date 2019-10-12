Coventry vs Tranmere preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Coventry face Tranmere in Sky Bet League One on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Team news

Kyle McFadzean will be suspended for Coventry after beating sent off at Rotherham last weekend. The defender, who featured in their Leasing.com Trophy defeat in midweek, had been a virtual mainstay in the Sky Blues' side.

Mark Robins could make changes to his side after a poor week that saw them lose their first league game of the season last Saturday then be beaten on penalties by League Two Forest Green on Tuesday night.

Conor Jennings will be suspended for Tranmere following his red card last weekend. Striker Jordan Ponticelli, who is on loan from Coventry, will also be unavailable.

Neil Danns will miss the clash as he is on international duty with Guyana, while David Perkins, Sid Nelson, Calum Woods, Morgan Ferrier, Jacob Maddox, Ishmael Miller, Evan Gumbs, Mark Ellis and Kane Wilson remain absent.

Recent form

Coventry's unbeaten start to the season came to a crushing end at Rotherham last weekend as they were thumped 4-0. They have, however, picked up five wins and a draw from their six games at St Andrew's so far.

Coventry vs Tranmere Live on

Tranmere, meanwhile, have lost their last two and have picked up just one win in eight. They also have just two wins all season and one of those came against Bolton before their takeover.

What the managers said…

Coventry boss Mark Robins: "It's been really quick. I was told of an approach from Sunderland on Wednesday afternoon. [On Thursday] the club had started negotiations on a contract and straightaway I said I didn't want to leave.

"I'm totally committed here. The work we've done over the last two-and-a-half or three years has been really good and I've got a real affinity and a real connection with this place, so it would take something special for me to move anywhere else."

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon: "We are looking forward to it, we know that we are capable of causing them problems, we have shown that in the past, the evidence in the past definitely says that we are able to cause the better teams in this league big problems.

"We have to work on the consistency of it, we have to keep working day-to-day and game-to-game and keep improving all the time."

Talking point - Coventry's unlikely fortress?

It is a strange quirk of Coventry's season that their home form has been so exemplary, particularly when you consider the fact they are playing their 'home' games at St Andrew's in Birmingham this season.

Their 1-1 draw with Doncaster a fortnight ago was the first time they failed to win at home in 2019/20, previously winning their opening five, scoring nine goals and conceding just three. The form guide suggests their fine home run will continue, as Tranmere have picked up just a point in five games on the road thus far.

Latest highlights

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham and Coventry Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham and Coventry

1:28 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Shrewsbury Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Shrewsbury

Opta stats

There has yet to be a draw in a league fixture between Coventry and Tranmere, Coventry winning five and losing seven.

Coventry have won five of their seven home league games against Tranmere (L2), although Tranmere won 5-1 in the last encounter in November 2013.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last nine home league games (W6 D3), they last went on a longer run in November 2016 (11 games unbeaten).

Tranmere are yet to register a win on the road in League One so far this season (D1 L4), with their winless run stretching back to April (9 games - D3 L6).

Tranmere are the only League One club yet to score in the opening 30 minutes this season, with their earliest goal coming in the 38th minute.

Prutton's prediction

Coventry were unbeaten until they went to Rotherham last week, but that thumping brought them back down to earth a little. They still have a 100 per cent record at home, though.

Tranmere look in a little bit of trouble. They have just two wins all season and one of those came against a very weak Bolton. Home win for me here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)