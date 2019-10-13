Coventry 0-1 Tranmere: Corey Blackett-Taylor seals late win

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Coventry and Tranmere Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Coventry and Tranmere

Corey Blackett-Taylor struck a dramatic late winner as Tranmere stunned Coventry 1-0 with a smash-and-grab victory at St. Andrew’s.

Blackett-Taylor punished Coventry's wasteful finishing when he hammered a stunning winner - Tranmere's first and only shot on target - home seven minutes from time.

Coventry dominated throughout but could not convert any of their 19 attempts on goal, with captain Matt Godden going closest when he struck the post in the second half.

And Coventry paid the price as Blackett-Taylor's strike condemned them to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, while Tranmere moved out of the relegation zone at the foot of League One.

Team news Coventry made three changes following the defeat to Rotherham as Michael Rose, Sam McCullum and Zain Westbrooke came in for Brandon Mason, Gervane Kastaneer and the suspended Kyle McFadzean.



Neil Danns, Oliver Banks and the suspended Connor Jennings dropped out of the Tranmere side as Micky Mellon handed starts to George Ray, Harvey Gilmour and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

What's next?

Tranmere host Southend on Friday at 7.45pm and Coventry travel to MK Dons on Saturday at 3pm.