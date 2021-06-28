Croatia vs Spain LIVE!

STORY OF THE MATCH Spain finally kick-started their tournament with a 5-0 win over Slovakia to reach the last 16, having flattered to deceive in their two other group games against Sweden and Poland.They face, on paper, a tough task against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, who three years on from a superb run to the last two had toiled at this tournament until their final group game when a 3-1 win over Scotland saw them finally click into gear.Defender Domagoj Vida explained how Croatia planned to go about beating Spain on Monday night: "We'll have to work hard to try to beat them," he said. "We must remain calm while they have the ball. When we have the ball, we have to counter-attack quickly. They don't like not having the ball, so we'll have to make the most of that."