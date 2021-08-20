Crystal Palace vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Conor Gallagher is set to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace on Saturday when Premier League newcomers Brentford visit Selhurst Park.

The Chelsea loanee was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend but will be welcomed into the squad by manager Patrick Vieira following their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

James Tomkins is also available after recovering from a knock but Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), captain Luka Milivojevic (personal reasons), Michael Olise (back) and Ebere Eze (Achilles) remain absent.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns following a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the club's first Premier League match.

Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen has resumed training after recovering from a deep wound in his foot suffered during the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat by England, but is not yet in contention.

Yoane Wissa could be in line for his debut after being on the bench against Arsenal, and winger Tariqe Fosu is closing in on a return from an unspecified knock, but midfielder Josh Dasilva (hip) remains unavailable.

How to follow

Follow Crystal Palace vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Crystal Palace and Brentford haven't faced each other in a league game since a January 1964 meeting in the third tier, won 1-0 by Palace with a goal from Peter Burridge.

In any competition, this is the first encounter between Crystal Palace and Brentford for 39 years, since a Football League Trophy match at Griffin Park that ended 2-2 in August 1982.

Only two of the last 17 teams playing their first away Premier League match have won (D2 L13), with Blackpool winning 4-0 against Wigan Athletic in 2010 and Huddersfield Town winning 3-0 against Crystal Palace in 2017. Excluding the opening season in 1992-93, two of the five teams to win their first-ever away match in the competition have done so at Palace, with Barnsley also doing so in 1997.

Crystal Palace against Brentford is the 1,436th different English top-flight fixture, and the first new fixture at this level since Brighton vs Sheffield United in December 2019.

Brentford kicked off their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Arsenal. Only three teams have ever won their first two games in the competition - Coventry and Norwich in 1992-93, and Huddersfield in 2017-18.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last nine Premier League London derbies (D4 L5). They've lost the last four in a row (including their season opener against Chelsea), while conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

Brentford have won just two of their last 12 away league London derbies (D5 L5), winning at both QPR and Fulham in the 2019-20 campaign.

Patrick Vieira will take charge of his first home game as Crystal Palace manager. Each of the last three Eagles managers have lost their first Premier League match at Selhurst Park, with Alan Pardew the last to win in January 2015.

As well as having the most shots (3, also scoring the opening goal) for Brentford in their opening day victory against Arsenal, Sergi Canós made the most combined tackles (7) and interceptions (3) of any Premier League player on MD1.

