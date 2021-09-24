Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Crystal Palace will have Jeffrey Schlupp back in contention for the visit of rivals Brighton on Monday.
The versatile midfielder suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Ghana earlier this month but has recovered from the problem and is back in training.
Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) remain absent but are making good progress ahead of an anticipated return later in the year.
Brighton are monitoring midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.
Mac Allister suffered a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Swansea and Mwepu pulled out of that game due to a groin issue, while Bissouma sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over Leicester.
Defender Adam Webster (hamstring) is still sidelined.
How to follow
Crystal Palace vs Brighton is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Jones Knows Prediction
Brighton dominated both Premier League meetings against the then Roy Hodgson-managed Crystal Palace last season but failed to win either game, drawing 1-1 at Selhurst Park and losing 2-1 at the Amex to a stoppage-time goal by Christian Benteke. Their shots data in those fixtures equated to a goal every 22.5 shots - a common theme to their problems under Graham Potter. Basically, they were having to create lots of chances to score a goal.
That is something they have rectified this season as they are now averaging a goal every eight shots and are outperforming their expected goals data. It's all very unlike Brighton. Whether they can sustain it though, is up for debate.
Meanwhile, Palace under Patrick Vieira are attempting to become more of a possession-based team than under Hodgson. Their average possession stats are up to almost 50 per cent on average despite having faced Chelsea and Liverpool in their first five Premier League games.
So, what does this all mean for this particular encounter? A low-scoring one, probably but the markets are already well prepared for that with just 4/7 on offer with Sky Bet for under 2.5 goals. Those sorts of prices aren't really my style so I'm going to play a 66/1 shot with Sky Bet as they seriously underestimate the chances of Wilfried Zaha getting sent off.
Zaha always plays on the edge, more so now than ever with his prickly reactions to getting fouled leaving him vulnerable to an aggressive coming together with the opposition. He played a big part in the dismissal of Japhet Tanganga in the win over Tottenham, a game he was booked in, meaning he has now induced eight opposition red cards since his Premier League debut in 2013 - the most of any player.
Confrontation follows Zaha around. Four red cards have been shown his way during his career, with the last coming in January 2019 during one of his many run-ins with James Ward-Prowse. The referee that day was Andre Marriner, who takes charge of this one. All the ingredients are there, under the lights in a derby match at Selhurst Park, for Zaha to lose his cool with VAR watching like a hawk.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Brighton (W2 D2), though both victories in this run have come away from home.
- Brighton have won just one of their last seven away games against Crystal Palace in all competitions (D4 L2), though they are unbeaten in their last three at Selhurst Park.
- Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches played on a Monday (D3 L8), though this victory did come against Brighton (2-1 in February). Meanwhile, Brighton are winless in all 10 of their Premier League games played on a Monday (D7 L3).
- Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League home games this season, drawing 0-0 with Brentford and beating Spurs 3-0. The only top-flight campaign in which the Eagles didn't concede in any of their first three home games was 1979-80, while Patrick Vieira could be the first Palace manager to do so in his first three home league games in charge since Ian Holloway in December 2012.
- Crystal Palace have had fewer shots on target than any side in the Premier League this season (11). However, they've scored five goals, giving the Eagles the best goals to shots on target ratio in the competition this term (45 per cent).
- Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), and are looking for three consecutive league victories for the first time since October 2018.
- Brighton have won both of their Premier League away games so far this season. They've never won three in a row on the road in the top-flight before, while only three times have they ever won each of their first three away league games in a single season (1953-54, 1957-58 and 2011-12).
- 42 per cent of Brighton's Premier League corners this season have led to a chance for the Seagulls (11/26), the highest ratio in the division. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have conceded more goals from corner situations than any other side in the Premier League this term (three).
- Only Manchester City (six) have faced fewer shots on target in the Premier League than Brighton (13) so far this season. Brighton's 2.6 shots on target faced per game this term is their lowest in a single season in the competition, with this number gradually declining each campaign (4.8 in 2017-18, 4.6 in 2018-19, 4.5 in 2019-20, 3.3 in 2020-21).
- Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton in his career (all competitions) - against no side has he scored more in English football. The Ivorian has scored four goals in his last four against the Seagulls at Selhurst Park.