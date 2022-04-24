Crystal Palace vs Leeds: Premier League match preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League contest between Crystal Palace and Leeds on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise is a doubt for Monday's home match with Leeds.

The France Under-21 international was forced off during the midweek loss to Newcastle with a reoccurrence of his recent foot injury and will be assessed over the weekend.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira should have captain Luka Milivojevic back in contention after a hamstring issue but right-back Nathan Ferguson remains a long-term absentee with the same injury.

Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his kneecap in training.

Kalvin Phillips will make his first start since recovering from a long-term hamstring injury sustained in early December.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has no other new injury concerns, but striker Patrick Bamford (foot) and Junior Firpo (knee) remain unavailable and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) will not feature again this season.

Jones Knows prediction

If Patrick Viera was Graham Potter or Thomas Frank, would he be getting the same level of rave reviews at Crystal Palace? Last time I looked both of those clubs were higher in the table than Palace. I'm not pouring cold water on what has been a much-improved season for Palace, but I do think they've been overhyped slightly due to who is managing them and what he achieved as a player. That could be worth exploring when assessing next season's ante-post markets, especially if they lose Conor Gallagher.

The first goal in their games is absolutely crucial to the outcome. Vieira's team are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games when scoring first this season (W8 D6) as they rarely sit on leads. However, they haven't won in 14 Premier League games when conceding first (D4 L9) - one of two Premier League teams without a win.

Leeds arrive having won three of their last four matches, and Jesse Marsch looks to have lit a fire under Raphinha, whose form has rocketed in recent weeks. With a player like him in the ranks, Leeds look very backable at 13/5 for the win against a team only four points above them in the table.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 BETTING ANGLE: Leeds to win and Raphinha to score (9/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

How to follow

Crystal Palace vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Leeds (W3 D2), winning this exact fixture 4-1 last season.

Leeds have won their last two league games against Crystal Palace, though both have been at Elland Road. They're looking to complete their first league double over the Eagles since 1994-95, while they've never won three consecutively against them before.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their four Premier League games on Monday this season (W1 D3). They beat Arsenal 3-0 in their last such game, last winning consecutive top-flight Monday matches in January 2005.

Following a 3-2 win at West Ham in January, Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games in London for the first time since April 2008 in League One. Leeds last won consecutive top-flight games in the capital in May 2003.

Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-0 in their last home league game, ending a run of five without victory at Selhurst Park (D2 L3). The Eagles haven't won consecutive home league games since March 2020.

