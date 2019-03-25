Czech Republic vs Brazil: Selecao hoping to bounce back from Panama draw

Czech Republic vs Brazil is live on Sky Sports

Brazil are looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Panama against Czech Republic on Tuesday as they continue their Copa America preparations.

Panama produced one of the most famous results in their history by holding a Brazil to a draw in a friendly in Porto as Roberto Firmino and Richarlison formed part of a front trio with Philippe Coutinho.

1:12 Brazil were held to a shock 1-1 draw against Panama in their friendly match on Saturday. Brazil were held to a shock 1-1 draw against Panama in their friendly match on Saturday.

Tite's side prepare for their friendly fixture in Prague against a Czech Republic side who lost their first Euro 2020 qualifier 5-0 against England at Wembley on Friday night.

The Brazil coach expressed his disappointment over the result after the Panama draw.

"What do we establish at this stage now? We gave young people opportunities." he said post-match.

"After half-time, there were some adjustments we made. At the interval, we were able to reorganise and we then went to a level of normality, but the first half was below expectations.

"We had a defensive line with (Eder) Militao and (Alex) Telles. This is the stage we are in. When we go to the Copa America, then I make the best choices."

Team news

5:06 Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley. Highlights of England's opening European Qualifiers group A match against Czech Republic from Wembley.

Tite is expected to make a number of changes to his side that were held by Panama.

Gabriel Jesus could start up front for Brazil after coming on as a second-half substitute in Porto, while there could also be starts for Premier League duo Alisson and Felipe Anderson and changes to the backline.

Matej Vydra is pushing for a start for Czech Republic after starting at Wembley on the bench.