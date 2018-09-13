DC United 2-1 Minnesota United: Wayne Rooney's side boost playoff hopes

Wayne Rooney's DC United are moving up the MLS

DC United rallied for a crucial 2-1 home win on Wednesday night, beating Minnesota United to boost their MLS Eastern Conference playoff hopes.

Angelo Rodriguez put the visitors ahead but strikes from Ulises Segura and the in-form Darren Mattocks turned the game around.

The victory takes Wayne Rooney's side to within two points of Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference, while Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference.

Minnesota had very few chances in the first half but may have had the best opportunity after 32 minutes. Darwin Quintero claimed the ball 20 yards out from the DC goal and fired a left-footed shot that was well saved by Bill Hamid.

Minnesota struck first after 47 minutes when Rodriguez controlled the ball on the left side of box and got off a shot that was deflected back to him. Staying calm, Rodriguez collected the rebound and slotted it home for a 1-0 lead and his first MLS goal.

DC drew level on 65 minutes from Segura. The midfielder had the ball with his back to the goal 16 yards out, crossing paths with team-mate Rooney. Segura kept it, spun and fired a shot that seemed to catch Minnesota goalie Bobby Shuttleworth by surprise to equalise.

The winner came four minutes later when Mattocks took a pass from Joseph Mora and fired home a first-time shot from short distance.