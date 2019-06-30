MLS round-up: Wayne Rooney rescues DC United with late penalty

Wayne Rooney scored his 10th goal of the season in Major League Soccer

Wayne Rooney rescued DC United again as his penalty in the 92nd minute handed his team a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Rooney went straight down the middle from the spot to beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his 10th goal of the season, just a few days after netting from the half-way line in their 1-0 win over Orlando City.

Nick DeLeon had opened the scoring for Toronto FC in the 19th minute, tapping home Richie Laryea's cross from the top of the six-yard box.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United winger Nani assisted both goals as Orlando City beat Columbus Crew 2-0.

Chris Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and firing it home. Nani then slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Tescho Akindele in open space and he finished nicely.

Sam Johnson scored twice as Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Damir Kreilach blocked Albert Rusnak's corner back into the middle of the area, Kyle Beckerman headed it along and Johnson tapped it home.

Matt Besler's defensive miscue for Sporting led to a counter attack that ended with Johnson's second goal in the 29th minute.

Kelvin Leerdam's late goal saw Seattle Sounders beat rivals Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 in their second Cascadia Cup showdown of the season.

Meanwhile, Valeri Qazaishvili scored early as the San Jose Earthquakes held on to beat the LA Galaxy 3-0 in the California Clasico on Saturday night.