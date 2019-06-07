Denmark vs Republic of Ireland preview: Euro Qualifiers clash on Sky Sports

Watch Denmark vs Republic of Ireland on Friday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off is 7.45pm

Republic of Ireland face Denmark for the fifth time in just over 18 months in a vital Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Mick McCarthy is hoping the Republic of Ireland live up to the label of Denmark's "most annoying" opponent in Copenhagen.

Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, who described playing against Ireland in a World Cup play-off stalemate at the Telia Parken Stadium in 2017 as "like trying to open a can of baked beans with your bare hands", issued the back-handed compliment as he assessed the fifth meeting between the sides in 18 months in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Denmark vs Rep Ire Live on

McCarthy said: "I doubt it was a compliment that, was it? Was it said in a derogatory way or a complimentary way?

"Oh well, that's kind of him then, and I hope we are as annoying to him tomorrow night as well.

"I'd be thrilled with a draw. If I'd been offered a draw, I wouldn't have got on the plane. I'd have stayed at home, took the point and played against Gibraltar.

0:27 McCarthy says there may be more pressure on Denmark McCarthy says there may be more pressure on Denmark

"That doesn't mean to say we're coming here just to sit back and try to get a draw, we're coming here to try to win game and we'll approach it in a very attacking, aggressive way."

Team news

Midfielder Alan Browne has been ruled out with a calf injury but the Preston man has remained with McCarthy's side. Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has pulled out with a fractured thumb, with James Talbot and Max O'Leary drafted in.

Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland face Denmark in a crucial qualifier

Opta stats