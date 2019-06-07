Denmark vs Republic of Ireland preview: Euro Qualifiers clash on Sky Sports
Republic of Ireland face Denmark for the fifth time in just over 18 months in a vital Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.
Mick McCarthy is hoping the Republic of Ireland live up to the label of Denmark's "most annoying" opponent in Copenhagen.
Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, who described playing against Ireland in a World Cup play-off stalemate at the Telia Parken Stadium in 2017 as "like trying to open a can of baked beans with your bare hands", issued the back-handed compliment as he assessed the fifth meeting between the sides in 18 months in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
McCarthy said: "I doubt it was a compliment that, was it? Was it said in a derogatory way or a complimentary way?
"Oh well, that's kind of him then, and I hope we are as annoying to him tomorrow night as well.
"I'd be thrilled with a draw. If I'd been offered a draw, I wouldn't have got on the plane. I'd have stayed at home, took the point and played against Gibraltar.
"That doesn't mean to say we're coming here just to sit back and try to get a draw, we're coming here to try to win game and we'll approach it in a very attacking, aggressive way."
Midfielder Alan Browne has been ruled out with a calf injury but the Preston man has remained with McCarthy's side. Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has pulled out with a fractured thumb, with James Talbot and Max O'Leary drafted in.
- Republic of Ireland have lost just one of their last eight matches against Denmark (W2 D5 L1), keeping six clean sheets in the process.
- Denmark are unbeaten in four games against Ireland, drawing three and winning the other clash; a 5-1 victory in a World Cup 2018 qualifying play-off at the Aviva Stadium in November 2017.
- Republic of Ireland have avoided defeat in their last four away games versus Denmark, keeping a clean sheet in each meeting (W1 D3). Their last such defeat came back in November 1984, losing a World Cup qualifying match 0-3.
- Republic of Ireland have won their two matches without conceding since Mick McCarthy's return as manager; it took nine games for McCarthy to register two wins in his first stint as Ireland boss (W2 D3 L4).
- Republic of Ireland have won their last two competitive matches (1-0 vs both Gibraltar and Georgia), as many as they'd won in their previous 12 such games (W2 D6 L4).
- Denmark have won three and drawn four of their seven games since their last defeat in all competitions in September 2018 (0-3 vs Slovakia).
- Denmark's Christian Eriksen had a hand in more league goals than any other Danish player in Europe's big five divisions in 2018-19 (8 goals, 12 assists).
- Shane Long (17) has scored more goals than any other current player in the Republic of Ireland squad. Long is just three goals short of becoming the fourth male player to register 20+ goals for the Boys in Green after Robbie Keane, Niall Quinn and Frank Stapleton.