Derby vs Blackburn preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Derby face Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Team news

Derby forward Tom Lawrence is a big doubt for Sunday's home game against Blackburn. Lawrence was forced out of Thursday night's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United just before half-time with a knock and was replaced by Morgan Whittaker.

Defender Andre Wisdom is hoping to return after missing the cup tie through illness, while boss Phillip Cocu will consider his options. Cocu made four changes against United and teenage midfielder Louie Sibley will be hoping to feature again after making his fourth senior start.

Blackburn will again be without defenders Derrick Williams and Darragh Lenihan. Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Williams has only just returned to light training after missing the last four games due to a calf injury.

Fellow Republic of Ireland international Lenihan sits out the second game of his two-match ban after receiving his 10th yellow card in the recent draw against Swansea. Midfield trio Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby (both knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) remain long-term absentees.

Recent form

The midweek FA Cup defeat against Manchester United means Derby have now won just one of their last six outings in all competitions. That came last weekend, in fact, when the Rams beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Hillsborough.

Blackburn's play-off push has stalled somewhat in the last few weeks, with three successive draws against Swansea, Stoke and Brentford. They have, however, gone unbeaten in each of their last five league outings.

Latest highlights

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Swansea.

Opta stats

Derby have won none of their last five league games against Blackburn (D1 L4), failing to score in each of their last four.

Blackburn are looking to win three consecutive league games against Derby for the first time since February 1992.

Derby County have lost only one of their last 17 home matches in all competitions (W10 D6), a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in December.

Since losing 1-0 against Derby as West Brom manager in the 2007 Championship play-off final, Tony Mowbray has lost just one of nine Championship meetings against the Rams (W6 D2 L1).

Derby's Chris Martin has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Championship outings (3 goals, 3 assists), assisting three goals in the first half of their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Blackburn Rovers haven't drawn four consecutive league games since March 2017.

Prutton's prediction

All the talk will have been the FA Cup tie with Manchester United for Derby, but they need to focus quickly on the league matters at hand on Sunday after they were comfortably beaten by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Losing Tom Lawrence to injury will have been a worry, too.

Blackburn have drawn three on the spin but are still picking up points at least and remain in the thick of the promotion battle. This will be a tight game, but I reckon the Rams will edge it.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)