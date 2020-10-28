Derby 1-1 Cardiff: Kieffer Moore earns late point for Bluebirds

Derby's winless run at Pride Park continued as Kieffer Moore's third goal of the season earned Cardiff a 1-1 draw.

Martyn Waghorn gave Derby a first-half lead with another brilliant free kick but Moore equalised 13 minutes from time.

Image: Kieffer Moore scored a late equaliser for Cardiff

Moore and Junior Hoilett hit the woodwork for the visitors and Waghorn was denied a second near the end but Derby at least halted a run of five home league defeats.

Derby had failed to score at home in the Championship this season but they went close in the ninth minute when Tom Lawrence found space on the right edge of the box and fizzed a shot just wide.

Lawrence was involved again when his run across the face of the area was halted by Joe Ralls and from the resulting free kick, Derby finally ended that drought in the 24th minute.

Waghorn had scored a superb free kick at Nottingham Forest on Friday night and he struck again with a left foot curler over the wall that left Alex Smithies helpless.

He was close to a second when Lee Buchanan cut the ball back but Waghorn's shot was blocked by Curtis Nelson and he saw another goalbound effort charged down as Derby pressed.

Cardiff had hardly figured as an attacking force but they came close in the 39th minute when Will Vaulks whipped in a cross from the right and Moore headed against a post from six yards.

It signalled a good spell for Cardiff but Derby ended the half on the front foot with Nelson cutting out a cross before Waghorn could pounce.

Derby started the second half strongly with Nathan Byrne's low cross put behind for a corner but Cardiff hit the woodwork again in the 51st minute.

Sheyi Ojo swung over a deep cross and Junior Hoilett's header beat Kelle Roos but came back off a post.

Derby responded by breaking upfield from a Cardiff corner but Kamil Jozwiak's cross was just too strong for Lawrence.

Cardiff's delivery and final pass was letting them down but when Derby switched off at a free kick, Robert Glatzel just failed to connect with Ojo's cross.

Ojo delivered again in the 77th minute when his pass sliced open Derby's defence and Moore fired low past Roos to level with Cardiff's first effort on target.

Derby almost regained the lead in the 88th minute when Colin Kazim-Richards' flick set up Waghorn but his low drive was smothered by Smithies.

What the managers said...

Derby's Phillip Cocu: "We have to work on some parts of our end product because if it had been good we would be in a different position. We have to look at ourselves and try and get more goals out of shots we have on target. Even from corners, three or four times we went pretty close. That's the difference.

"Again I see improvement in the team because we have a bigger spell in the second half and also took initiative to put ourselves in better positions although it became tougher after 70 minutes. Spirit and energy was OK but in the final part, decision making going forward was not always the right decision. The one thing holding us back is after we scored, we feel that is the time to get a second one."

Cardiff's Neil Harris: "In the first half we were the architects of our own downfall. We turned the ball over cheaply. But we had a real calm conversation at half-time. Derby's first-half opportunities came on the counter-attack but we just tidied it up a bit and the second half was much better.

"I was really pleased with the character we showed to come from behind and hit the post twice. If I'm honest we're still searching for that rhythm aren't we, a little bit of belief. While we're searching for that, it's important to keep the mentality of not losing games. That's five unbeaten now and they're desperate to do well."