Derby vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Derby face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Derby will be without the suspended Tom Lawrence, who picked up his 10th yellow card in 22 games on Boxing Day and will be banned for two matches as a result.

Centre-back Matt Clarke (knee) is closing in on a return, while former Tottenham and Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) now requires "sharpness", according to manager Phillip Cocu. Midfielder Max Bird, 19, came off the bench to replace Krystian Bielik last time out and earned Cocu's praise after the match so could feature again.

Wayne Rooney is still not available to make his debut, but could feature in Derby's following match against Barnsley on January 2.

The Rams head into the match on the back of a seven-game winless streak as they sit just six points above the relegation zone, while the visitors sit one point better off in 17th after beating Bristol City on Thursday. Charlton remain without striker Jonathan Leko, who was ruled out for the rest of the season following anterior cruciate ligament damage in the draw at QPR last Saturday.

The on-loan West Brom forward was forced off early on with the knee problem during that match and boss Lee Bowyer confirmed the blow after the Boxing Day win and the player has returned to his parent club. Jonny Williams, Sam Field, Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Beryam Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos remain on a lengthy Addicks injury list.

Recent form

As has been the case for most of the season, Derby are still struggling for form at the moment and haven't won a league game since November 23. They've not managed to score more than one goal in a game during the period since and drew 1-1 with Wigan last time out.

Charlton, too, have endured a miserable couple of months, largely due to an unprecedented injury crisis, but were rewarded for their resilience on Boxing Day, when they came from behind to beat Bristol City 3-2 at The Valley.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Derby County are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against Charlton (W4 D3) since a 2-0 defeat in February 1999.

Charlton haven't completed a league double over Derby since the 1983-84 campaign.

After winning five consecutive home league games between September and November, Derby have failed to win each of their last three on home soil (D2 L1).

Both of Charlton's away wins in the Championship this season were recorded in August (2-1 v Blackburn and 2-0 v Reading) - they've failed to win any of their eight away games in the competition since then (D3 L5).

Chris Martin has been directly involved in five league goals for Derby in home games this season (two goals and three assists); the most of any player for the Rams.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has scored four goals in five away appearances in the Championship this season.

Prutton's prediction

Derby got an important late point at Wigan on Boxing Day but are still drifting alarmingly towards the wrong end of the table after seven without a win.

Charlton, however, got a huge result against Bristol City to get back to winning ways. That will fill them with confidence and I think they'll win at Pride Park.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)