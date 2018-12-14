Derby vs Nottingham Forest preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Derby could have Joe Ledley available to face Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The midfielder has been out with a hip injury but returned to full training last week. George Evans may be available but Mason Bennett is out with a hamstring injury along with Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee)

Bradley Johnson will serve the third game of his five-match ban while club captain Curtis Davies (Achilles) is out for the rest of the season.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka is hoping to have Michael Dawson and Danny Fox back for the game. Dawson (hamstring) and FOox (foot) are battling to be fit for the trip to Pride Park.

Forest remain without Tobias Figueiredo as he serves the last of his three-match ban. Hilal Soudani and Sam Byram are both missing with knee injuries and are unlikely to return until 2019.

This will be the 93rd league match between Derby and Nottingham Forest - the Rams are unbeaten in their last five (W3 D2).

Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league trips to Pride Park against Derby by an aggregate score of 0-6.

The last meeting between Derby and Nottingham Forest on a Monday was in November 1998 in the Premier League - a 2-2 draw.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka lost his first league match against Derby in December 2013 but has since gone unbeaten in each of his last six (W4 D2).

Derby have lost just one of their last nine league games at Pride Park (W6 D2), a 0-3 defeat against Aston Villa in November.

Nottingham Forest's 0-1 defeat against Preston last time out ended a run of seven league games without a defeat for Forest (W4 D3) - they last lost back-to-back league games back in April (run of three consecutive defeats).

Prutton's prediction

This should be a fascinating East Midlands derby! It is the first time in a while that Derby and Nottingham Forest have been chasing a top-six spot at the same time, which should add plenty of spice to an already heated affair.

Nottingham Forest's surprising defeat at home to Preston aside, both sides are in decent form and there should be goals in this one. I can't split them, though! Score draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)