Doncaster vs Barnsley preview: League One clash live on Sky Sports Football

Doncaster striker John Marquis is back in contention for the home derby game against rivals Barnsley after suspension.

Marquis sat out the midweek draw at Blackpool due to a one-game ban following his dismissal in last week's defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Boss Grant McCann has no new injury or suspension worries as his side bid to consolidate their play-off position.

Defender Joe Wright remains sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in February and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor (shoulder) is out for the rest of the season.

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel has reported no new injuries following the goalless midweek draw against automatic promotion rivals Sunderland. Stendel is expected to select from the same squad as his second-placed side bid to open up a five-point gap between themselves and the Black Cats.

Jacob Brown and Cameron McGeehan both remain suspended and serve the last games of their respective three-match bans. Leading goalscorer Kieffer Moore is unavailable having been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a head injury.

1:32 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Doncaster. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Doncaster.

Opta stats

After losing three successive home league games against Barnsley between October 2008 and January 2011, Doncaster are unbeaten in their last four against them (W3 D1).

Barnsley have only won one of their last eight league games against Doncaster (D4 L3), a 1-0 win at Oakwell in February 2016.

Doncaster vs Barnsley Live on

Doncaster are unbeaten in nine home league games (W6 D3); they last went 10 without defeat in the third-tier or above in January 2007 when the club had only just begun playing at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Barnsley have picked up more points in 2019 (29 - P13 W8 D5 L0) than any other side in League One.

Only Scunthorpe United (20) have had more different goalscorers in League One this season (excluding own goals) than Doncaster Rovers (17).

1:12 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Sunderland. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Sunderland.

Prutton's prediction

Doncaster have been stuttering a bit in recent weeks and are without a win in five, but still find themselves in the play-off places ahead of the weekend.

Playing on Friday night gives them a good chance to get the jump on their rivals, but Barnsley look so good at the minute it is hard to back against them.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)