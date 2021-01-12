Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee United vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

Tannadice Park.

Dundee United 2

  • L Appere (9th minute)
  • L Shankland (53rd minute)

St. Johnstone 2

  • G Melamed (16th minute)
  • C Kane (38th minute)

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

substitution icon

Substitution, Dundee United. Luke Bolton replaces Lewis Neilson.

yellow_card icon

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dillon Powers.

goal icon

Goal! Dundee United 2, St. Johnstone 2. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Appéré following a fast break.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

start icon

Second Half begins Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

free_kick_won icon

Lewis Neilson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

goal icon

Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross.

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Liam Gordon tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

free_kick_won icon

Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

corner icon

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Kane.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

offside icon

Offside, Dundee United. Mark Reynolds tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

miss icon

Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

goal icon

Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 1. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Booth.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McCart with a headed pass.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

goal icon

Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 0. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lewis Neilson (Dundee United).

free_kick_won icon

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Louis Appéré (Dundee United).

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Jamie McCart tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

free_kick_won icon

Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.