58' Offside, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

57' Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

57' Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

57' Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

55' Substitution, Dundee United. Luke Bolton replaces Lewis Neilson.

55' Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

55' Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dillon Powers.

53' Goal! Dundee United 2, St. Johnstone 2. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Appéré following a fast break.

52' Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).

52' David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

50' Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

49' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

47' Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

47' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

47' Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

46' Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

Second Half begins Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

45'+1' First Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

45' Lewis Neilson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

44' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

44' Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

38' Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross.

37' Offside, St. Johnstone. Liam Gordon tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

35' Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

33' Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

33' Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

30' Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).

30' Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone).

26' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

25' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

24' Attempt missed. Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Kane.

23' Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

21' Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

21' Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21' Offside, Dundee United. Mark Reynolds tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

20' Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

20' Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Attempt saved. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

18' Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

16' Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 1. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a corner.

15' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

15' Attempt blocked. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

15' Attempt blocked. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Booth.

13' Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

13' Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

13' Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Attempt saved. Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie McCart with a headed pass.

12' Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

12' David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11' Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

9' Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 0. Louis Appéré (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

8' Foul by Lewis Neilson (Dundee United).

8' Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7' Hand ball by Louis Appéré (Dundee United).

5' Offside, St. Johnstone. Jamie McCart tries a through ball, but Guy Melamed is caught offside.

4' Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

1' Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1' Foul by Guy Melamed (St. Johnstone).

1' Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

First Half begins.