Dundee United vs St Johnstone match preview, team news, predictions, kick-off times

Team news, stats and predictions for Dundee United's rearranged home clash with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday night.

Download the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Team news

Dundee United will be without midfield pair Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone, which was rearranged for Tuesday night after a frozen pitch forced a postponement on Saturday.

Butcher is expected to return from a hamstring injury at Hamilton on Saturday, while Fuchs is waiting to discover the extent of a knee issue.

1:36 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Aberdeen faced Dundee United

Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards will return from injury, while long-term absentee Logan Chalmers is back running after his ankle lay-off.

Michael O'Halloran is suspended for St Johnstone. The Saints attacker was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and will complete a two-match ban. An unnamed player will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Opta stats

2:32 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Ross County faced St. Johnstone

Dundee United are unbeaten in their last three Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Johnstone (W1 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in November 2015.

St. Johnstone have not lost any of their last three away games at Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D1) since a 2-0 defeat in September 2014.

Dundee United have only lost one of their last six home league games (W3 D2), a 1-2 defeat to league-leaders Rangers in December 2020.

St. Johnstone have drawn each of their last seven league meetings with newly promoted clubs, including both previous matches against Dundee United this season.

Nicky Clark has scored 47 per cent of Dundee United's league goals this season (8/17), the highest proportion of any player for any club in the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership.

How to follow: Dundee United host St Johnstone at 6.30pm on Tuesday. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction

The tough times for everyone are certainly being felt sharply at Tannadice where players have been asked to take wage cuts. With that hardship in place, could Utd cash in on striker Lawrence Shankland in this transfer window? In all honesty, he has been disappointing since Utd gained promotion, he scored heavily in the lower leagues but has struggled to be as effective in the top flight and his value has fallen.

I am sure Micky Mellon will be reasonably happy with his 26 points gained so far, it's a big step to make from the second tier to the top flight of Scottish football.

St Johnstone manager Calum Davidson was dealt a blow when Danny McNamara returned to his parent club Millwall last week and he will be hoping he can keep a hold of his talented midfielder Ali McCann for a bit longer, there's no doubt he will move to a bigger club soon.

ANDY PREDICTS: 1-1