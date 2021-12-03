Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the latest round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic host Dundee United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee United's Calum Butcher returns for the visit of Celtic on Sunday after serving a two-game ban.

Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.

Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness.

Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh and Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue but Giorgos Giakoumakis faces another two or three weeks out after minor knee surgery.

Long-term absentees Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out while Greg Taylor is due to return next week following shoulder surgery.

Opta stats

● Dundee United have won just three of their last 64 league meetings with Celtic (D13 L48), although each of those three victories have come at home (November 2009, May 2012 and December 2014).

● Dundee United have drawn both of their last two league games against Celtic; the Celts haven't failed to win three straight league meetings with the Tangerines since March 2009 - a run of three draws.

● Dundee United have won five of their seven home league matches this season (L2), just one fewer than they managed in the entirety of last season on home soil (P19 W6 D6 L7).

● Celtic have won each of their last four away league games, last having a longer winning run on the road from October 2019 to February 2020 (run of nine).

● Dundee United have scored just one goal in the opening 30 minutes of Scottish Premiership games this season, fewer than any other side. However, that goal was scored against Celtic in September by Ian Harkes (18th minute).

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

Longridge drops out after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday night.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns while Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (illness) are long-term absentees.

Hearts will again be without Beni Baningime with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday's narrow defeat by Celtic.

Liam Boyce could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench at Parkhead.

Opta stats

● This will be Livingston's first home league meeting with Hearts since a goalless draw in October 2019. The Lions have won both of their last two home league fixtures versus promoted clubs, beating Ross County in December 2019 and Dundee United in December 2020.

● Hearts have only lost one of their last 18 top-flight league matches against Livingston (W9 D8), a 5-0 defeat away from home in December 2018.

● Livingston have won just one of their last nine home league matches (D2 L6), a 1-0 win over Celtic in September.

● Hearts have only won one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership away games played on a Sunday (D3 L10), a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in September 2019.

● Just three of Livingston's 12 league goals this season have been scored after half-time (25%), the outright lowest ratio and joint-lowest total (St. Johnstone also three) in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership.

